Ghost Particles Crashing Into Antarctica Could Change Astronomy Forever:
About 47 million light-years from where you're sitting, the center of a black-hole-laden galaxy named NGC 1068 is spitting out streams of enigmatic particles. These "neutrinos," otherwise known as the notoriously elusive "ghost particles," haunt our universe but leave little trace of their existence.
[...] Nestled into about 1 billion tons of ice, more than 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) beneath Antarctica, lies the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. A neutrino hunter, you might call it. When any neutrinos transfer their party to the frigid continent, IceCube stands ready.
In a paper published Friday in the journal Science, the international team behind this ambitious experiment confirmed it has found evidence of 79 "high-energy neutrino emissions" coming from around where NGC 1068 is located, opening the door for novel -- and endlessly fascinating -- types of physics. "Neutrino astronomy," scientists call it.
It'd be a branch of astronomy that can do what existing branches simply cannot.
Before today, physicists had only shown neutrinos coming from either the sun; our planet's atmosphere; a chemical mechanism called radioactive decay; supernovas; and -- thanks to IceCube's first breakthrough in 2017 -- a blazar, or voracious supermassive black hole pointed directly toward Earth. A void dubbed TXS 0506+056.
With this newfound neutrino source, we're entering a new era of the particle's story. In fact, according to the research team, it's likely neutrinos stemming from NGC 1068 have up to millions, billions, maybe even trillions the amount of energy held by neutrinos rooted in the sun or supernovas. Those are jaw-dropping figures because, in general, such ghostly bits are so powerful, yet evasive, that every second, trillions upon trillions of neutrinos move right through your body. You just can't tell.
[...] It's also notable that there are many (many) more galaxies similar to NGC 1068 -- categorized as Seyfert galaxies -- than there are blazars similar to TXS 0506+056. This means IceCube's latest discovery is, arguably, a larger step forward for neutrino astronomers than the observatory's seminal one.
[...] To be clear, IceCube doesn't exactly trap neutrinos.
Basically, this observatory tells us every time a neutrino happens to interact with the ice shrouding it. "Neutrinos hardly interact with matter," Vandenbrouke emphasized. "But they do interact sometimes."
As millions of neutrinos shoot into the icy region where IceCube is set up, at least one tends to bump into an atom of ice, which then shatters and produces a flash of light. IceCube sensors capture that flash and send the signal up to the surface, notifications that are then analyzed by hundreds of scientists.
Ten years of light-flash-data allowed the team to pretty much map out where every neutrino seems to be coming from in the sky. It soon became clear there was a dense region of neutrino emissions located right where galaxy NGC 1068 is stationed.
[...] "We are only beginning to scratch the surface as far as finding new sources of neutrinos," Ignacio Taboada of the Georgia Institute of Technology and IceCube team member said. "There must be many other sources far deeper than NGC 1068, hiding somewhere to be found."
Journal Reference:
IceCube Collaboration et al., Evidence for neutrino emission from the nearby active galaxy NGC 1068, Science, 378, 2022. (DOI: 10.1126/science.abg3395)