Twitter Slashes Nearly Half its Workforce as Musk Admits 'Massive Drop' in Revenue
Elon Musk ended his first week as Twitter's owner with an indelible mark by slashing, by some estimates, up to half of the company's workforce with little notice and abruptly cutting off employees' access to their computers and work systems.
Many employees spent the day tweeting their goodbyes, as Musk revealed brands had begun pulling their advertisements, leading to what he said was a "massive drop in revenue". He tweeted late Friday the cuts were needed as "unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day".
Audi, General Motors, General Mills and Pfizer were among those who halted advertisements, amid concerns Musk will scale back misinformation and security protections on the platform. Advertising accounts for 90% of Twitter's revenues.
Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity appeared to confirm reports that 50% of the company's global workforce of 7,500 was cut.
[...] One employee told the Guardian that the platform could not "function as usual" on Friday because so many members of staff had been locked out of their employee work accounts.
The cuts come as the company's new billionaire owner scrambles to turn a profit one week after he purchased the platform for $44bn, a far higher cost than it was valued. Last month, Musk had said he was "obviously overpaying for Twitter right now".
[...] "In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce," the email said. "We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."
Musk has already fired the company's top executives, including the former CEO Parag Agrawal. He also removed the company's board of directors and installed himself as the sole board member.
[...] The sudden nature of the layoffs may also have fallen foul of California employment law and already looks set to land Musk in court.
The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (Warn) statute requires employers with at least 100 workers to disclose layoffs involving 500 or more employees, regardless of whether a company is publicly traded or privately held.
Barry White, a spokesperson for California's employment development department, said on Thursday the agency had not received any such notifications from Twitter.
[...] Musk claimed in a tweet that every employee laid off was offered three months of severance. But the New York Times reported that employees were given few details about severance.
Simon Balmain, a former senior community manager at Twitter, told the Guardian he was "shocked, but not surprised" at the sudden job cuts at the tech firm. Balmain, who had worked at the company for a year, said: "I had finished work but still had my laptop open and we all received an email from the company about a reduction in head count. An hour after that my laptop flashed and was wiped, I no longer had access to my apps."
Meta Could Begin Large-scale Layoffs This Week, Report Says
The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees:
Facebook parent Meta could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
[...] Meta shares plummeted 73% this year, falling to their lowest since early 2016, and the social media giant is now the worst performer in the S&P 500 in 2022.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 08, @02:33AM
and routes around them.
The exodus to Mastodon accellerates.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday November 08, @02:40AM (1 child)
Huh. Musk had no business relationship with any of the employees he fired. He bought a company, he didn't hire any of those employees, he made no promises to employ present, past, or future employees. He bought the place, and cleaned house. I don't think those employees have a leg to stand on in court.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday November 08, @02:49AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 08, @02:41AM (2 children)
I'm wondering about this part... Anyone here have any info on this? Like does a company have a way of remotely making it difficult to turn on a Mac?
(Score: 3, Funny) by hopdevil on Tuesday November 08, @02:45AM
They had never turned it on before and wondered if they were fired
(Score: 2) by Sjolfr on Tuesday November 08, @02:50AM
Stop sending electricity to their cube/office outlet. But yes, Macs have ways to disable the power button. At least a couple.