Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok has told users that some of its workers in China have access to the data of accounts in the UK and European Union.

It has come under scrutiny from authorities around the world, including the UK and US, over concerns data could be passed to the Chinese government.

[...] Elaine Fox, the platform's head of privacy for Europe, said in a statement on Wednesday that a global team helped to keep the user experience "consistent, enjoyable and safe".

Although TikTok currently stores European user data in the US and Singapore, "we allow certain employees within our corporate group located in Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States remote access to TikTok European user data," Ms Fox said.

"Our efforts are centred on limiting the number of employees with access to European user data, minimising data flows outside of the region, and storing European user data locally," she added.

She also said the approach was "subject to a series of robust security controls and approval protocols, and by way of methods that are recognised under the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)".