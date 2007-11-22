from the what-is-good-for-the-swarm-is-good-for-the-bee dept.
Newly proven technology developed at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility near Chincoteague, Virginia, turns a single sounding rocket into a hive deploying a swarm of up to 16 instruments. The technology offers unprecedented accuracy for monitoring Earth's atmosphere and solar weather over a wide area.
The Swarm Communications technology, as dubbed by its NASA Wallops creators, spreads sub-payloads up to 25 miles out from the rocket. Each cannister streams its unique telemetry and science data using onboard radios through the host rocket's communications system to the ground.
Sounding Rocket Program technologist Cathy Hesh and electrical engineer Scott Hesh assembled a team to develop this technology in 2017 in response to requests from scientists in NASA's sounding rocket working group.
"We were lucky enough that we had this core team with the right skill set to get this done," Scott Hesh said. "We were able to turn this around from concept to flight in under three years."
Today, after three science-enabling test flights, the system is already booked by mission teams for another four launches through mid-2024.
Starting with a vapor ejection system used to measure upper atmosphere winds, the team developed a standardized sensor platform and data collection architecture.
Mechanical engineer Josh Yacobucci said swarm team members came together with a singular focus on this project.
"We knew from the beginning that we wanted one sub-payload that would be either spring- or rocket-ejected and not have to rely on separate designs for each option," he said. "Every time we got together, diverse perspectives on the team led to improvements in different systems."
Sub-payloads deployed with springs can carry larger payloads, but they eject from the rocket at 8 feet per second. This speed allows up to a 0.6-mile radius of separation from the main payload. Adding a small rocket motor limits space inside the cannister but increases their velocity by a factor of 48 for a 15-mile separation. They dubbed their project Swarm Communications, Scott Hesh said, because it communicates with multiple sub-payloads, though individual cannisters do not operate independently as in other NASA swarm initiatives.