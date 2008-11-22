from the keepin'-it-real dept.
Chemists have long conceptualized tiny machines that could fabricate drugs, plastics, and other polymers that are hard to build with bigger tools:
David Leigh dreams of building a small machine. Really small. Something minuscule. Or more like ... molecule. "Chemists like me have been working on trying to turn molecules into machines for about 25 years now," says Leigh, an organic chemist from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. "And of course, it's all baby steps. You're building on all those that went before you."
In 1936, English mathematician Alan Turing imagined an autonomous machine capable of carrying out any precisely coded algorithm. [...]
Leigh now believes that tiny molecular versions of the Turing machine could assemble what we struggle to build in the organic realm, like new drugs and plastics with traits so enhanced and precise that they're out of reach for current tools. And he's confident that he can do it. "It's absolutely clear that it's possible," he says, "because there already is this working example called biology." Nature has given every life-form its version of the Turing machine: ribosomes, cellular structures that slide down sequences of mRNA to churn out proteins one amino acid at a time. No life on earth can function without them.
A molecular machine would work like a ribosome, in that instructions would be encoded on one molecule, and another one would interpret them, or read them out. Or, you can think of it a bit like a tape recorder, in that information is encoded on one molecule that serves as a track, and is read by a second molecule that serves as the reader "head" that plays it back.
[...] Now, in a study recently published in Nature, Leigh's team combined these innovations to demonstrate that a molecule-sized machine can read as it moves. They encoded blocks of information on one molecule (the tape) and designed another to slide down its length (the head). As the head moved along the tape, it would contort into a predictable shape each time it scanned a specific block of information. That allowed the team to interpret the information on the tape based on the changes to the shape of the head—to essentially read its code.
[...] The next step forward will be getting his molecular machines to write. In the current paper, Leigh's team proposes that the shape-shifting reader molecules may be able to catalyze different chemical reactions depending on their shape. (Read a +1, create molecule A. Read a 0, create molecule B.) You can imagine a vat full of such molecular readers, all programmed to print the same molecules, functioning as a sort of factory—perhaps to churn out super-polymers that cells could never make. "As synthetic scientists, we've got the whole of the periodic table of elements that we can use," says Leigh. "It's breaking free of ways that biology is restricted."
[...] Lutz cautions that lofty ambitions for molecular machines are nothing new. "Dreaming in chemistry is always quite easy—making it happen is different," he says.
Still, incremental advances like Leigh's are getting chemistry a little closer. "If they can scale it, it will be amazing," says Cronin. "But they're a very long way from a Turing machine."
Journal Reference:
Ren, Y., Jamagne, R., Tetlow, D.J. et al. A tape-reading molecular ratchet. Nature (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05305-9