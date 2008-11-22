The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre has launched a new program that will continually scan every internet-connected device hosted in the United Kingdom for vulnerabilities to help the government respond to zero-day threats.

The NCSC, part of the Government Communications Headquarters that acts as the U.K.'s public-facing technical authority for cyber threats, says it launched the initiative to build a data-driven view of "the vulnerability and security of the U.K."

It's similar to efforts by Norway's National Security Authority, which last year saw the agency look for evidence of exploitation of Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities targeting internet users in the country. Slovenia's cybersecurity response unit, known as SI-CERT, also said at the time that it was notifying potential victims of the Exchange zero-day bug in its internet space.

The NCSC's scanning activity will cover any internet-accessible system that is hosted within the U.K., the agency explains, and will hunt for vulnerabilities that are common or particularly important due to widespread impact.