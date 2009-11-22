Systems that once contained Nvidia and TSMC chips, which are now restricted by the US government, are popping up this week with slower specs to meet US export controls to China and evade the hassles of obtaining special licenses.

Chinese server maker Inspur was spotted swapping out the its A100 Graphic Processing Unit (GPU) in its NF5688MG [PDF] for an A800 in updated promotional material.

H3C, the China-based Tsinghua Group and Hewlett Packard mashup, are also suddenly featuring the A800 on select servers.

According to specs provided online by Chinese server-maker Omnisky, which also uses the chip, it remains eerily similar to the A100, [PDF] but with a 40GB PCIe option available in the A800, in addition to a 80GB PCIe and 80GB SXM available in both models.

The A800 has a degraded transfer rate of 400GBps across all three variations, as opposed to the 600GBps in the A100, thus falling in line with US law that restrict 600GBps and above being shipped to the Middle Kingdom. The Register asked Nvidia about the A800 and will update if substantial information arises.