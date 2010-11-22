Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

FTX on Brink of Collapse after Binance Abandons Rescue

posted by janrinok on Friday November 11, @02:09AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the crash-and-burn dept.
Techonomics

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2022/11/ftx-on-brink-of-collapse-after-binance-abandons-rescue/

FTX is on the brink of collapse as chief Sam Bankman-Fried races to secure billions of dollars to salvage his empire after Binance ditched an 11th-hour rescue of one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges.

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it would mark down its $214 million investment in FTX to zero after a run on the exchange in recent days blew a massive hole in its balance sheet and cast serious doubts over its survival.

"In recent days, a liquidity crunch has created solvency risk for FTX," Sequoia said in a note on Wednesday to investors in its fund.

The abrupt change in fortune for FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research marks a spectacular fall for Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old trader and entrepreneur who is one of the industry's most prominent figures. Bankman-Fried was one of the world's richest people just months ago, but large swaths of his $24 billion fortune will evaporate if FTX and Alameda Research go bust.

Original Submission


«  Cygnus Cargo Ship Arrive at Space Station after Solar Array Trouble
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
FTX on Brink of Collapse after Binance Abandons Rescue | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)