FTX is on the brink of collapse as chief Sam Bankman-Fried races to secure billions of dollars to salvage his empire after Binance ditched an 11th-hour rescue of one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges.

Venture capital firm Sequoia Capital said it would mark down its $214 million investment in FTX to zero after a run on the exchange in recent days blew a massive hole in its balance sheet and cast serious doubts over its survival.

"In recent days, a liquidity crunch has created solvency risk for FTX," Sequoia said in a note on Wednesday to investors in its fund.

The abrupt change in fortune for FTX and its sister trading firm Alameda Research marks a spectacular fall for Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old trader and entrepreneur who is one of the industry's most prominent figures. Bankman-Fried was one of the world's richest people just months ago, but large swaths of his $24 billion fortune will evaporate if FTX and Alameda Research go bust.