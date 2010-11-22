AMD's Epyc Genoa server chips have been officially launched (press releae). They include up to 96 "Zen 4" cores, and 192 threads when using a full complement of twelve 8-core chiplets. L2 cache per core is doubled to 1 MiB, and AVX-512 instructions are supported. The CPUs support 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes (112 available, 16 reserved) and 12-channel DDR5 memory with 2 DIMMs per channel. This allows for up to 6 TB of memory (12 TB for dual-socket) when using 256 GB modules. Genoa also supports Compute Express Link (CXL).

Performance claims vary, but in one benchmark (SPECrate 2017 INT_Base), 48-core Genoa models are 20-28% faster than the previous-generation 64-core EPYC 7763, while the 96-core EPYC 9654 is almost twice as fast.

Intel has launched Xeon MAX CPUs (Sapphire Rapids HBM) with up to 56 cores and 64 GB of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2e) on package. This is a different approach from AMD's 3D stacking of L3 cache in Milan-X Epyc CPUs. It also allows the CPUs to be used without any DDR5 memory: