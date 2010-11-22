AMD's Epyc Genoa server chips have been officially launched (press releae). They include up to 96 "Zen 4" cores, and 192 threads when using a full complement of twelve 8-core chiplets. L2 cache per core is doubled to 1 MiB, and AVX-512 instructions are supported. The CPUs support 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes (112 available, 16 reserved) and 12-channel DDR5 memory with 2 DIMMs per channel. This allows for up to 6 TB of memory (12 TB for dual-socket) when using 256 GB modules. Genoa also supports Compute Express Link (CXL).
Performance claims vary, but in one benchmark (SPECrate 2017 INT_Base), 48-core Genoa models are 20-28% faster than the previous-generation 64-core EPYC 7763, while the 96-core EPYC 9654 is almost twice as fast.
Intel has launched Xeon MAX CPUs (Sapphire Rapids HBM) with up to 56 cores and 64 GB of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2e) on package. This is a different approach from AMD's 3D stacking of L3 cache in Milan-X Epyc CPUs. It also allows the CPUs to be used without any DDR5 memory:
With 64GB of HBM2e, a dual-socket server with two Xeon Max CPUs will pack 128GB total. This is significant because you can use the HBM as system memory and, as a result, forget about putting in any DRAM modules if you're fine with that kind of capacity.
[Jeff McVeigh, the head of Intel's Super Compute Group,] said this configuration, called HBM only mode, can help datacenter operators save on money as well as power, and there is no need to any code changes for software to recognize HBM.
But for datacenter operators who want to use DDR memory as extra capacity or as the system memory, there are options. In HBM flat mode, the HBM and DDR act as two memory regions, but for software to recognize this, code changes are needed. In HBM caching mode, the HBM acts as a cache for the DDR; this requires no code changes.
Intel also announced its Data Center MAX GPUs (Ponte Vecchio). These include up to 128 GB of HBM2e, and are aimed at beating NVIDIA's A100 in high performance computing and machine learning workloads.
Both of Intel's new products will be showcased in the Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory, which is expected to deliver 2 exaflops of peak performance in 2023.