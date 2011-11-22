from the c-f-honk dept.
Twitter appears to still be imploding further each day. While a yet unpublished but large number of Twitter accounts are either bots or abandoned, many of the others are now looking for a way out. Those leaving or just backing off a little still seek to maintain their social control media fix and explore options. As a result, the Fediverse has suddenly caught the general public's attention for better or worse. There are many articles about the Fediverse and what it is like. In particular Mastodon has gotten a lot of attention.
Here are some samples:
- Twitter users jump to Mastodon - but what is it?
The social network says it now has over 655,000 users - with over 230,000 having joined in the last week.
- Mastodon: All You Need To Know About Platform Emerging As Twitter's Alternative
-
These servers are themed according to location, city or interest - like UK, social, technology etc - according to the BBC. However, users can interact with freely with others.
It works similar to Twitter, which means that users can tag other users, share media and even follow other accounts. Independent servers is the only distinguishing feature between the two microblogging platforms.
- Half a million users move to decentralized alternative Mastodon following Elon Musk Twitter grab
Amid uncertainty and criticism following Elon Musk's takeover of social media giant Twitter, nearly half a million users have flocked to Mastodon, a decentralized alternative.
Mastodon, created by the German-based non-profit Mastodon gGmbH in 2016, is an open-source network of thousands of servers that act as individual social media platforms.
- "Mainstream" media, such as CNN and BBC, mention Mastodon as Elon Musk drives users (and advertisers) away in droves. Bonus: Facebook was also a fever dream that traded as a valuable stock.
CNN failed to mention that while Twitter has more "users", many millions of them are just spammers, bots, advertising accounts, and dormant accounts, some of which haven't been logged into in years.
- What is Mastodon? Twitter users are switching social network
Decentralised, free-to-all microblogging sites are not new. Mastodon was created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko after he shared a gripe similar to that made by Mr Musk: corporations that own a social media platform take independent business-driven decisions that have an effect on users, who have no say in the matter most of the time.
The welcome note on the desktop version of the site says: "Your home feed should be filled with what matters to you most, not what a corporation thinks you should see. Radically different social media, back in the hands of the people."
- Twitter users are switching to Mastodon: What is this social network?
Mastodon is an open-source microblogging alternative to Twitter. Rather than a centralised platform, Mastodon consists of independent, user-managed servers. Users are based on one server but can interact freely with others.
Decentralised in nature, Mastodon was launched by Eugen Rochko, a once-avid and later disillusioned user of Twitter. Rochko was supported by Patreon in the launch of Mastodon in 2016.
- A few alternatives if you're quitting Twitter because of the musky virtual smell
It's a version of Twitter. Instead of joining a platform, you join a server run by an organisation, individual, or group of individuals. The "decentralised social network" consists of different "communities" and is "built with a focus on privacy and safety", allowing users to decide who they want to share their posts with and offer content warnings. There is a chronological timeline, custom emojis and a 500-character limit.
- Krugman unveils account on Twitter alternative
"I have no idea what will replace Twitter if and when that happens. But I'm doing what I can to retain an alternative social media foothold," Krugman added.
- Mastodon: What is it, how to use it and more details about Twitter's alternative
The app has user managed servers. They are themed on country, city or interest – gaming, social and more. Each server on Mastodon has a description about the particular community. Mastodon will also show you the number of people who have joined a particular server. Users can migrate to other servers by making changes in the setting section.
- What is Mastodon, the social network users are leaving Twitter for? Everything you need to know
Whichever Mastodon server(s) you sign up for, however, you can follow users on a different one with no problem.
Oh, and as this is a volunteer-run system, there are no paid-for ads in your feed.
- Mastodon struggles to keep up with flood of Twitter defectors
"I don't think Mastodon or the fediverse has ever received this much attention before," Rochko wrote on his account two days ago. "It's a great opportunity for people to finally see that social media can be done differently, that it can be a protocol not under control of any single company."
Searches for Mastodon spiked on Google following the Twitter acquisition, especially in Europe where the social network is based. All of the new interest has caused strain on the platform, with Rochko saying he was overstretched. "While it's nice to see your work finally taken seriously in the mainstream, the 12-14 hour workdays I've had to pull to handle everything is anything but," Rochko posted on October 31.
- How to get started with Mastodon, the open source social networking site
Mastodon gives you more control over what you want to see. It doesn't leave the decisions to a company, algorithm, or billionaire.
(Score: 4, Funny) by krishnoid on Friday November 11, @06:37PM
"Now that Twitter has been taken private and its content policies are pitching and rolling on a daily basis ... I wonder if that'll be what it takes to get people interested in Mastodon. Eh, we'll see."
Elon Musk:
Maybe he really *is* a genius.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 11, @07:14PM
