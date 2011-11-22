CNN failed to mention that while Twitter has more "users", many millions of them are just spammers, bots, advertising accounts, and dormant accounts, some of which haven't been logged into in years.

Decentralised, free-to-all microblogging sites are not new. Mastodon was created in 2016 by Eugen Rochko after he shared a gripe similar to that made by Mr Musk: corporations that own a social media platform take independent business-driven decisions that have an effect on users, who have no say in the matter most of the time. The welcome note on the desktop version of the site says: "Your home feed should be filled with what matters to you most, not what a corporation thinks you should see. Radically different social media, back in the hands of the people."

Mastodon is an open-source microblogging alternative to Twitter. Rather than a centralised platform, Mastodon consists of independent, user-managed servers. Users are based on one server but can interact freely with others. Decentralised in nature, Mastodon was launched by Eugen Rochko, a once-avid and later disillusioned user of Twitter. Rochko was supported by Patreon in the launch of Mastodon in 2016.

It's a version of Twitter. Instead of joining a platform, you join a server run by an organisation, individual, or group of individuals. The "decentralised social network" consists of different "communities" and is "built with a focus on privacy and safety", allowing users to decide who they want to share their posts with and offer content warnings. There is a chronological timeline, custom emojis and a 500-character limit.

"I have no idea what will replace Twitter if and when that happens. But I'm doing what I can to retain an alternative social media foothold," Krugman added.

The app has user managed servers. They are themed on country, city or interest – gaming, social and more. Each server on Mastodon has a description about the particular community. Mastodon will also show you the number of people who have joined a particular server. Users can migrate to other servers by making changes in the setting section.

Whichever Mastodon server(s) you sign up for, however, you can follow users on a different one with no problem. Oh, and as this is a volunteer-run system, there are no paid-for ads in your feed.

"I don't think Mastodon or the fediverse has ever received this much attention before," Rochko wrote on his account two days ago. "It's a great opportunity for people to finally see that social media can be done differently, that it can be a protocol not under control of any single company." Searches for Mastodon spiked on Google following the Twitter acquisition, especially in Europe where the social network is based. All of the new interest has caused strain on the platform, with Rochko saying he was overstretched. "While it's nice to see your work finally taken seriously in the mainstream, the 12-14 hour workdays I've had to pull to handle everything is anything but," Rochko posted on October 31.

Mastodon gives you more control over what you want to see. It doesn't leave the decisions to a company, algorithm, or billionaire.