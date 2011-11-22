In a recent interview with Micro Center, Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton, Upton has talked about the ongoing Raspberry Pi shortage. It looks like we are set for a further year of Raspberry Pi shortages, and between 60 and 70% of boards going into the industrial market. Many thanks to LeePSPVideo for bringing this story to our attention.

[...] Later in the video, Upton is asked about the future and he states that "I think in one year, hopefully Raspberry Pi will have recovered from the lingering effects of the Covid 19 pandemic. Obviously we are living through a period of supply chain disruption which started in the late part of 2020, early 2021 that has affected our ability to supply Raspberry Pis." Upton then claims that it has "disproportionality affected our ability to supply Raspberry Pis to consumers." Later in the video Upton states that he hopes to rectify the situation "that's not good for everybody."

At around 5 minutes and 45 seconds, Upton talks about the Raspberry Pi Pico range of boards. The first Raspberry Pi Silicon boards, in other words they are powered by ASIC designed by Raspberry Pi, unlike the Raspberry Pi range which use Broadcom chips. Upton is hopeful that sometime in the future that there will be more boards made using its own silicon. How this will manifest itself is not clear, most likely would be a successor to the Raspberry Pi Pico but we wonder if there could be a future Raspberry Pi model B with a custom Pi chip on the horizon.

For now we are in a holding pattern, waiting for supply of Raspberry Pi to return to pre-pandemic levels of availability.