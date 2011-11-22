Raspberry Pi Shortages Could Last Another Year:
In a recent interview with Micro Center, Raspberry Pi CEO Eben Upton, Upton has talked about the ongoing Raspberry Pi shortage. It looks like we are set for a further year of Raspberry Pi shortages, and between 60 and 70% of boards going into the industrial market. Many thanks to LeePSPVideo for bringing this story to our attention.
[...] Later in the video, Upton is asked about the future and he states that "I think in one year, hopefully Raspberry Pi will have recovered from the lingering effects of the Covid 19 pandemic. Obviously we are living through a period of supply chain disruption which started in the late part of 2020, early 2021 that has affected our ability to supply Raspberry Pis." Upton then claims that it has "disproportionality affected our ability to supply Raspberry Pis to consumers." Later in the video Upton states that he hopes to rectify the situation "that's not good for everybody."
At around 5 minutes and 45 seconds, Upton talks about the Raspberry Pi Pico range of boards. The first Raspberry Pi Silicon boards, in other words they are powered by ASIC designed by Raspberry Pi, unlike the Raspberry Pi range which use Broadcom chips. Upton is hopeful that sometime in the future that there will be more boards made using its own silicon. How this will manifest itself is not clear, most likely would be a successor to the Raspberry Pi Pico but we wonder if there could be a future Raspberry Pi model B with a custom Pi chip on the horizon.
For now we are in a holding pattern, waiting for supply of Raspberry Pi to return to pre-pandemic levels of availability.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday November 12, @12:41AM (2 children)
I love me my Pi Picos - they draw less than 45mA when awake and responding to http: requests in less than a second. You've got a serious micro-controller with tons of I/O and wireless connectivity - to me, it's the perfect platform for embedded projects, and it seems better (more I/O, lower power draw, better wireless antenna, better community support. cheaper) than the ESP32s that I have looked into. If the Pico weren't available the ESP32s would be pretty good, but at $6 it's really hard to go wrong using a Pico for an embedded project.
Pis are a different animal. If you need a full OS, maybe video out, or a full desktop environment, then sure... Pis are the thing, and at $15 for a Pi Zero 2W, I'm not complaining about the price, but I haven't (yet) endeavored to de-feature a Pi Zero 2W down to the kinds of low power draws that a Pico W comes with straight out of the box - it's do-able, and you end up with more capability in the Pi, but it's just a kind of weird thing to try, and frankly: I hadn't encountered the low-power Pi guides until after it was impossible to get my hands on any new Pi Zero 2Ws...
I do, on the other hand, have a couple of Pis (a 4 and a Zero 2W) running Kodi for little (128GB) video servers, and they're pretty killer in that application.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://www.newsweek.com/russian-state-tv-ukraine-war-dirty-bomb-putin-1754428
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 12, @12:54AM (1 child)
How do you feel about the 512 MB RAM on the 2W?
https://forums.raspberrypi.com/viewtopic.php?p=1992722&sid=7d5f8d37cb29918cf6b0f00d45ebc65a#p1992722 [raspberrypi.com]
"Matrix" is Kodi 19, the version I'm running right now, and "Nexus" Kodi 20 Alpha 3 was released in September.
RPi clearly wanted to go to 1 GB, the maximum the SoC can support, but didn't:
https://www.raspberrypi.com/news/new-raspberry-pi-zero-2-w-2/ [raspberrypi.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday November 12, @01:13AM
I have run Kodi on the 4, Zero W and Zero 2 W, it worked on all of them, the Zero W was painfully slow in the menus but played videos fine. The Zero 2 W is much better and the 4 will support additional stuff like VNC server simultaneously.
Україна досі не є частиною Росії. https://www.newsweek.com/russian-state-tv-ukraine-war-dirty-bomb-putin-1754428
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday November 12, @12:41AM
Tom's Hardware clarified after an angry email from Upton:
I listened to the interview. Not many details, as usual.
They must be considering the inclusion of a machine learning accelerator, which could be helpful for education, IoT, robotics, etc.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]