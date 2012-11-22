Stories
posted by NCommander on Saturday November 12, @04:02AM
I've been going through all the backend boxes to determine the state of things, and found more than a few servers that needed to be immediately shutdown simply due to their state. This includes the IRC and mailservers at the moment. I'm going to be using this weekend to rebuild things as I go, but for the moment, I'm only keeping the web frontends online as necessary. For the time being, we'll be using ##soylentnews on Libera.Chat until I can rebuild all services. Email for account registeration/password reset/etc. will be down until Saturday or Sunday at the earliest

I'll keep you all up to date as I work on this ...

~ NCommander


