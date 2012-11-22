https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/amazon-unveils-smaller-delivery-drone-that-can-fly-in-rain/#ftag=CAD590a51e
Amazon on Thursday unveiled the design for a new delivery drone that promises to be smaller, quieter and capable of flying in light rain.
The drone, called the MK30, is due to go into service in 2024, the tech giant said in a blog post Thursday. It's smaller and lighter than the MK27-2, the drone that'll be used to make deliveries in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas, later this year.
The new design allows for increased range, expanded temperature tolerance and new safety features, Amazon said.
Amazon helped kick off the drone delivery idea with the 2013 announcement of Prime Air, promising one-hour delivery times for thousands of items in Amazon's warehouses. In 2020, it gained approval for the drones from the Federal Aviation Administration, before scaling back the project the following year.
Its current fleet of delivery drones fly 400 feet above the ground at speeds up to 50 mph carrying packages up to 5 pounds within a range of about 9 miles.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Opportunist on Saturday November 12, @04:47PM (3 children)
That's all it will come down to. How hard is it to force these things onto the ground, by force or electronic trickery?
If you can't make sure these things are impervious to tampering, it's just handing out freebies to crooks.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Saturday November 12, @05:25PM (1 child)
I want to know how much noise they make. Like, when they are falling, they should whistle or something. That way, I will look up, and hopefully avoid being knocked in the head.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday November 13, @07:17AM
Don't worry, they won't fall on your head. They will just drop the packet on your head.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 14, @03:00PM
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Saturday November 12, @05:38PM
It's a fun buzzword filled marketing idea, but I suspect liability would be a huge issue.