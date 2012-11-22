Well, the time is coming, I'm going to be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 2PM ET to try to re-habitate the infrastructure, and get ready for steps going forward. I'm going to be streaming this as part of an ongoing charity stream, and VTubing, as show of solidary with others who get harassed because they choose to use an avatar than not. I'll talk more about this at the start, and then we're going to do what we can to try and at least make the situation "less bad". Current goals is to try and at least get the machines to more up-to-date software, rebuild the nginx web frontend, and determine a long term plan for handling email

Hope to see you all there, ~ N