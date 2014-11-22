from the beer-is-there-anything-it-can't-do? dept.
Beer hops compounds could help protect against Alzheimer's disease:
Beer is one of the oldest and most popular beverages in the world, with some people loving and others hating the distinct, bitter taste of the hops used to flavor its many varieties. But an especially "hoppy" brew might have unique health benefits. Recent research published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience reports that chemicals extracted from hop flowers can, in lab dishes, inhibit the clumping of amyloid beta proteins, which is associated with Alzheimer's disease (AD).
AD is a debilitating neurodegenerative disease, often marked by memory loss and personality changes in older adults. [...] Accordingly, preventative strategies and therapeutics that can intervene before symptoms appear are of increasing interest.
One of these strategies involves "nutraceuticals," or foods that have some type of medicinal or nutritional function. The hop flowers used to flavor beers have been explored as one of these potential nutraceuticals, with previous studies suggesting that the plant could interfere with the accumulation of amyloid beta proteins associated with AD. So, Cristina Airoldi, Alessandro Palmioli and colleagues wanted to investigate which chemical compounds in hops had this effect.
[...] In tests, they found that the extracts had antioxidant properties and could prevent amyloid beta proteins from clumping in human nerve cells. The most successful extract was from the Tettnang hop, found in many types of lagers and lighter ales. [...] The researchers say that although this work may not justify drinking more bitter brews, it shows that hop compounds could serve as the basis for nutraceuticals that combat the development of AD.
Journal Reference:
Alessandro Palmioli, Valeria Mazzoni, Ada De Luigi, et al., Alzheimer's Disease Prevention through Natural Compounds: Cell-Free, In Vitro, and In Vivo Dissection of Hop (Humulus lupulus L.) Multitarget Activity, ACS Chem. Neurosci. 2022 DOI: 10.1021/acschemneuro.2c00444
(Score: 4, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday November 14, @09:45PM (4 children)
You know, the one about amyloid-betas as a cause being built on top of a foundation of (lots of) faked results [science.org]?
I feel like throwing solutions at a problem that is itself in serious doubt is kind of putting the cart several blocks ahead of the horse.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bloodnok on Monday November 14, @10:45PM (3 children)
While your point is valid and well made we should not overlook the obvious: BEER GOOD!
__
The major
(Score: 2) by corey on Monday November 14, @11:02PM (2 children)
Exactly. Came here to say, finally — the science confirms that beer is good for your health! (In one little way at least)
All those wine people with their high moral ground antioxidants: we’re one all now.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday November 15, @01:39AM
I was just trying to decide whither to have beer or wine for dinner. Guess I'm going for the IPA instead of the Zin.
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 15, @02:39AM
Or none of these studies is correct because we're in the dark ages of understanding human health, and people will believe whatever study is convenient for them and their habits.
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Monday November 14, @10:45PM
are the molecules from hops small enough to cross the blood brain barrier?
Or maybe they promote cleanup process that removes misfolded proteins? Like promote deeper undisturbed sleep -- which triggers a proces known to clear plaques.
(Score: 2) by ChrisMaple on Tuesday November 15, @01:13AM
Hops also contain strongly estrogenic chemicals. Use with care.