Some 90 light-years away, the researchers spotted an over 10 billion-year old white dwarf star — meaning the remaining hot core of a dead star similar to the sun — that's surrounded by a graveyard of broken apart chunks of planets, called planetesimals. The faint star has pulled in debris from these objects. But this solar system is unlike anything around us. It teems with elements like lithium and potassium. Crucially, no planets in our solar system have such a composition.

[...] As noted above, this solar system is old. That means the white dwarf (called WDJ2147-4035) and its surrounding solar system formed, and died, before the sun and Earth were even born. In fact, the chunks of former planets around WDJ2147-4035 are the oldest planetesimals that have ever been found in our galaxy around a white dwarf, Elms noted.

They discovered this white dwarf, and another one of a similar age, using an observatory in space called Gaia. [...] In WDJ2147-4035, they found chemicals like lithium, potassium and sodium had accreted — or got pulled in by gravity and amassed around — the ancient star. White dwarfs are made of hydrogen or helium, so the rocky remains of planets were responsible for supplying the other unique elements, the researchers concluded (by running simulations of this solar system's evolution).

Interestingly, the other white dwarf (WDJ1922+0233) they discovered was significantly different than the mysterious one. It's more familiar. They determined this star had pulled in planetary debris that's similar to Earth's rocky crust. So although one solar system remains an anomaly, the other one shows that Earth isn't so unique in the cosmos: There are other solar systems out there somewhat like it.