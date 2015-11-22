Covid lockdowns prompted a surge of new cyclists. But the trend has faltered in places that didn't build bike-friendly infrastructure.
In 18 years working in bicycles, Eric Bjorling had never seen anything like April 2020. With no end to the pandemic in sight, people were desperate for things to do. "They had time on their hands, they had kids, they needed to physically go outside and do something," says Bjorling, head of brand marketing at Trek Bicycles, one of the largest bike manufacturers in the world.
So began the pandemic bicycle boom. US bike sales more than doubled in 2020 compared to the year before, according to research firm NPD Group, reaching $5.4 billion. Bike mechanics got overloaded as people dragged neglected bikes out of garages and basements. And local governments responded to and then fueled the shift, by adapting urban environments with unprecedented speed, restricting car traffic on some streets and building temporary bike lanes on others. "During the pandemic, many things were possible, policy-wise, that before we didn't think possible, especially at that pace," says Ralph Buehler, a professor of urban affairs and planning at Virginia Tech.
Almost three years later, the legacy of the bike boom, and the accompanying changes to urban infrastructure, is murky. In many places, it has been hard to lastingly convert residents to cycling, especially for the sort of trips that might otherwise be taken by car: to work, to school, or to the grocery store. Bike sales have slowed from their frantic pandemic-era high: NPD Group data shows the value of sales dropped 11 percent this year compared to 2021, though they're still well above 2019 levels.
[...] Tab Combs, a transportation policy researcher at the University of North Carolina who has tracked Covid-era infrastructure projects around the world, sees evidence that cities have changed the way they think about building stuff altogether. They've found new ways to engage the public; they believe they can put up temporary infrastructure and change it later. "These [transportation] interventions, most of them actually were ephemeral," she says. "But what we're learning is that the experience of doing it is going to have a long-lasting impact."
That's how it worked in Tucson, Arizona, says Andy Bemis, a senior project manager with the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility. [...]
Not all of Tucson's projects became permanent, Bemis says. But the department has emerged with a better understanding of how to engage the community. [...] "For many years, we've been the Department of No," says Bemis. "And though right now we certainly can't fix every problem, we can start." Now that the biggest boom has passed, cities will have to figure out how to keep rolling.
I bike to work almost every day. I rode before pandemic but that was fair weather only, and now I'm riding as long as it isn't properly raining at my morning departure. Here in Oregon gasoline is still ~$5/gal which helps my motivation.
On-topic, a major reason I am riding is because the infrastructure exists. It definitely could be better: my painted bike lanes tend to disappear in intersections exactly when I need them. But comparing suburban Portland to suburban Detroit where my parents live I can't imagine riding there. Distances are farther, bike lanes are non-existent, and roads are faster. And to continue the message, if the infrastructure was robust enough that I felt save riding anywhere in a 20 mile radius I would probably buy an ebike to enable those trips without breaking a sweat.
Notice the most important factor got postponed till the end. "Building bike infrastructure" means "most critically" destroying private car infrastructure! Once again, we see the game of ignoring human preferences in favor of some ideology. Of course, if you destroy other choices, then the people will make the right choices!
You are right! Cars destroyed walking and biking infrastructure! Finally urban infrastructure is reverting to a human friendly scale.
I've made similar observations, from time to time.
I've not been without a car or truck to drive, since I was 15 years old. At that time in my life, I was an avid bicyclist. I got everywhere in my home county on two wheels, or on two feet. But, I saw no way to get and keep a job, using a bicycle for transportation. I saw no way to get and keep a girl, if all I had was a bicycle. No way to do a thousand other things that seemed important. It always seemed that you simply had to have a car, just to have a life.
The town I grew up in was shutting down the shopping districts sprinkled around the city, and all the businesses were moving to the shopping malls outside the city limits. No sidewalks, no bike lanes, and they were all a long trip by foot or by bike. Seriously, I watched the migration. In elementary school, there were stores within a three minute walk of the school building. A "five and dime" store, a grocery store, a clothing store, a deli run by a classmate's father - and more. By the time I graduated high school, there was little left downtown, or on the East, West, North, or South sides of town. Almost all of it was outside the city limits. Out where the highway bypasses were being built, at that time.
So, I got a car, and I've always had one since.
The stores need to come back, within easy biking range, if we want people to adopt biking as a means of transportation. Better yet if the stores return to easy walking distance. I mean, easy walking distance for elementary grade children, for grandparents, or people with limited mobility.
Who, today, hands some pocket change to their pre-teen, and asks them to walk to the store for a loaf of bread, or whatever? (alright, it takes folding money to buy a loaf of bread today, not 30 cents, but that's inflation, totally separate issue)
People friendly cities would solve a lot of society's problems, and help some with problems that it doesn't actually solve.
I walk to the computer, do my work, and order some food. Seldom have to leave the house.
Even if that were true, so what? New infrastructure replaces old all the time.
You say that like it were a good thing. The problem here is assuming that the "human friendly scale" better than the other. In the US, there was plenty of opportunity for the human friendly scale infrastructure to show its value. That it near universally failed (aside from a small number of urban areas) throughout the US is telling just as it is telling now that one has to destroy car-friendly infrastructure in order to make the allegedly human-friendly infrastructure at all competitive.
Sure, let me just ride my bike to the grocery store and be unable to carry my groceries home. What a swell idea.
It's even better when I drive my car to the bike trail. How progressive!
But I like biking! I really do. One day maybe I'll do a century, almost half way there. Not sure I'd want to use it as my primary transportation in 100F Tuscon, AZ. Sometimes, it's also nice to make it places on time without being covered in sweat. The problem is, these people are crazy, and they will force it on you whether it works or not.