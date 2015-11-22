Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Netherlands to Ban Laughing Gas From January

posted by janrinok on Wednesday November 16, @06:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the dour-dutch dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-63634557

The Dutch government is banning the use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, amid concerns over the health risks for the growing number of young people using it.

The ban, which starts in January, makes it illegal to buy, sell or own the gas. However, the authorities say it can still be used for medicinal purposes and in the food industry.

The government also hopes the ban will reduce the number of road traffic accidents involving the drug. According to road safety monitor TeamAlert, laughing gas has played a role in 1,800 accidents across the Netherlands over the past three years.

"Almost two a day, figures that really shocked us," Maartje Oosterink of TeamAlert told AD newspaper earlier this month.

The popular legal high has grown in popularity amongst clubbers and festival-goers in recent years, and is often used in combination with other drugs like MDMA (ecstasy) or ketamine.

The gas is mostly sold in small metal canisters, which are emptied into balloons before it is inhaled. According to the Trimbos Institute, more than 37% of Dutch party-goers use laughing gas on a regular basis - mostly young people.

[...] In England, it is the most commonly misused substance (after cannabis) among 16- to 24-year-olds.

Original Submission


«  Fleeing to the Middle of the Pack Doesn't Necessarily Protect Against Predators | Artemis 1 Launch is Successful  »
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Netherlands to Ban Laughing Gas From January | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 16, @08:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 16, @08:34AM (#1279988)

    Like an 8 pack of them for whipped cream for idk, $5? I was surprised it wasn't already discontinued or banned.

    Legalize LSD, sell it in those toy vending machines at every grocery store, and nobody will bother with this shit.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 16, @09:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 16, @09:16AM (#1279998)
    Say NO to N₂O!

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by Opportunist on Wednesday November 16, @09:29AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Wednesday November 16, @09:29AM (#1279999)

    People drive high? Yeah, they should not operate a car when intoxicated.

    People develop vitamin B12 deficits after prolonged use? Yes, if you have a B12 deficit and use N2O as a O2 substitute when breathing.

    In conclusion, if that's the reason, we should immediately make alcohol illegal, too. That, too, will make you unable to operate cars properly and if you drink it in these quantities it kills you by liver cirrhosis. Ban that dangerous substance immediately!

(1)