Red Cross Wants Digital Symbols to Deter Hackers From Healthcare Institutions
The international organization proposed three options that could serve as a digital equivalent of the red cross symbol
The International Committee of the Red Cross proposed creating a digital equivalent to its distinctive red symbol to warn off hackers who attempt to break into medical institutions' networks. Such a digital emblem would deter some but not all hackers, Red Cross advisers say, at a time when hospitals are frequently hit with cyberattacks.
The emblem wouldn't provide technical cybersecurity protection to hospitals, Red Cross infrastructure or other medical providers, but it would signal to hackers that a cyberattack on those protected networks during an armed conflict would violate international humanitarian law, experts say, Tilman Rodenhäuser, a legal adviser to the International Committee of the Red Cross, said at a panel discussion hosted by the organization on Thursday.
"No one should mistake it as a silver bullet, it's simply a symbol of protection," he said.
Interesting discussion at: A Digital Red Cross
Do you think such a thing would work ?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 16, @03:32PM
Because of their juicy data, medical institutions are high profile targets for data theft.
A new emoji ain't going to change that.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday November 16, @04:00PM (1 child)
First, how are you going to display such a symbol, in a way that the companies' logos don't already cover?
More importantly, black-hat hackers know perfectly well who they are targetting. Health care instututions need to have their equipment online, and it's known that medical equipment is often poorly securing. Juicy targets - now with confirmed identity!
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Opportunist on Wednesday November 16, @04:31PM
Just make an international court for persecuting this kind of asshole. Make sure that not supporting it puts you and your country on a "no international trade for you" list.
That will quickly convince countries to comply and have their state hackers target something else.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday November 16, @04:05PM
The Target logo. Seriously, these are hackers, they're after money, they don't care that people might have their healthcare compromised. Announcing that you are a healthcare institution, especially in the U.S., is tantamount to announcing that you have a lot of extra money and an industry history of paying ransoms for locked data.
I can see how red crosses on field hospitals and ambulances might deter combatants from kicking their opponents while they are down - at least more often than not - but in the world of data for ransom? I think they have the psychology all wrong.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday November 16, @04:29PM (2 children)
On the battlefield, we tend to call it the "target cross". Kill that person to ensure that everyone else dies, too.
(Score: 2) by Username on Wednesday November 16, @04:35PM
On the battlefield they usually shout, "DEUS VULT"
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday November 16, @04:42PM
In online games medics and healers are force multipliers and if you take them out, you can usually wipe the rest of the team.
... or you can continue to pour rounds into the tanks with no effect. Your choice. :)