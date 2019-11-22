from the gotta-wake-up-and-smell-the-collective-coffee dept.
Morning light helps keep our internal clocks on track. Daylight saving time throws that off:
Daylight saving time has ended, and most Americans have turned their clocks back an hour. My sixth-grader is in heaven.
At 6:50 a.m. these days, our once testy tween zombie is now ... moderately awake and relatively lucid.
Instead of rising to gauzy predawn light, she's got glowy morning sunshine beaming around her curtains. When she sets off for school, the sun has been up nearly a full hour. Just a 60-minute change has lightened both the morning and her mood. At breakfast today, I think I even spied a smile.
On November 6, every state in the United States except Hawaii and most of Arizona switched from daylight saving time, or DST, to standard time (those two states don't observe DST). That switch shifted an hour of light from the evening to the morning. In March, we'll move in the other direction when we "spring forward," trading morning light for brighter evenings.
The United States' biannual time change has been lighting up headlines since the U.S. Senate's unanimous vote in March to make daylight saving time permanent. The Sunshine Protection Act would forgo turning clocks to and fro, repeating an unpopular experiment Congress tried in the 1970s and prioritizing evening light throughout the year. But the health case for staying on daylight saving time is pretty dim. And what such a shift could mean for adolescents is especially gloomy.
Even the name "daylight saving time" isn't quite right, says Kenneth Wright, a sleep and circadian expert at the University of Colorado Boulder. There's no change in the amount of daylight, he says. "What we're doing is changing how we live relative to the sun." When we move our clocks forward an hour, noon no longer represents when the sun is near its highest point in the sky. Suddenly, people's schedules are solarly out of sync.
That's a big deal biologically, Wright says. Humans evolved with a daily cycle of light and dark. That sets the rhythms of our bodies, from when we sleep and wake to when hormones are released. Morning light, in particular, is a key wake-up signal. When we tinker with time, he says, "we're essentially making the choice: Do we want to go with what we've evolved with, or do we want to alter that?"
From a health perspective, if he had to rank permanent daylight saving time, permanent standard time or our current practice of biannual clock changing, Wright says, "I think the answer is incredibly clear." Permanent standard time is healthiest for humans, he says. In his view, permanent daylight saving time ranks last.
(Score: 1) by Adam on Sunday November 20, @01:41PM
Permanent daylight savings time and permanent regular time are effectively the same - people will adjust their business hours to whatever hours people are inclined to do their shopping or schooling or whatever. If we wanted kids to go to school when the sun is out, we've always had that option. If we're going to pick one, the one that puts the sun overhead at noon makes far more sense.
Daylight savings time was/is all about consistently adjusting schedules across the nation to keep the days start time roughly in line with sunrise. Since sunrise is when people like to or are motivated to get up, that makes sense. Without it, businesses will either haphazardly adjust their operating hours twice annually, or they'll just be out of sync with when people want to do business. Neither are great options.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday November 20, @01:45PM
There was a stretch of years that I kept 10-6 office hours, mostly to dodge rush hour traffic. But, if the time change becomes year round, how long do you think it will take society to adjust their working clocks to compensate?
I acknowledge that some institutions are too mired in their procedures to make an adjustment like that, but a large portion of society isn't, and when shoppers stop showing up for the first hour of business because it's too dark for them, business will adjust.
Take it two or three cycles further, DST+3, who wouldn't like to go in to work at 12, even if the sun is barely up?
