Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Time to Remove Some Untrustworthy Certificate Authorities From Browser and OS

posted by janrinok on Monday November 21, @04:38PM   Printer-friendly
from the one-at-the-time dept.
Security

fab23 writes:

Last week Bruce Schneier published An Untrustworthy TLS Certificate in Browsers and now Ian Carroll has published Security concerns with the e-Tugra certificate authority.

Ian is best known for the death of the EV (Extended Validation) certificates. He legally registered a colliding entity name and then got an EV certificate for his site stripe.ian.sh. As this site is not online any more, a good write up of this is Extended Validation Certificates are (Really, Really) Dead by Troy Hunt.

Troy Hunt is also known for his website ';--have i been pwned?.

Schneier suggests that it might be time to disable / remove trust for the following Certificate Authorities (CAs):

  • TrustCor
  • E-Tugra

Cory Doctorow gives a very good explanation the the problem in general and its causes here. Basically, we are just too trusting and we believe that others are looking after our interests. It appears that they are not.

Original Submission


«  Laser-Driven Fusion's Internal Energies Not Matching Up With Predictions
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Time to Remove Some Untrustworthy Certificate Authorities From Browser and OS | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.