The publication of Top Zeus Botnet Suspect "Tank" Arrested in Geneva from Brian Krebs as usual gives some insight of the inner working of such "organizations":
Vyacheslav "Tank" Penchukov, the accused 40-year-old Ukrainian leader of a prolific cybercriminal group that stole tens of millions of dollars from small to mid-sized businesses in the United States and Europe, has been arrested in Switzerland, according to multiple sources.
Penchukov was named in a 2014 indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice as a top figure in the JabberZeus Crew, a small but potent cybercriminal collective from Ukraine and Russia that attacked victim companies with a powerful, custom-made version of the Zeus banking trojan.
What impresses me the most is that he [Krebs] did volunteer work with alerting affected victims as early as possible. I will not spoil more details here, you have to read his publication for yourself.