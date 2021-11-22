https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/21/23470759/leap-second-scrapped-2035-time-computer-chaos
A global panel of scientists and government representatives have voted to scrap leap seconds by 2035. The ad hoc time adjustment is occasionally inserted to account for the gradual slowdown of the Earth's rotation and has caused headaches for numerous tech companies over the years.
The leap second was introduced in 1972 as a way to adjust Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) roughly every 21 months. As these seconds are irregular and hard to predict due to the varying speed of the Earth's rotation, they can disrupt systems that require precise timekeeping. Meta published a blog post earlier this year calling for leap seconds to be scrapped, highlighting that Reddit went down for around 40 minutes back in 2012 when a new leap second interfered with the company's servers. In 2017, Cloudflare blamed the leap second for its DNS service going down on New Year's Day, precisely at midnight UTC.
As reported by The New York Times, member states of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures almost unanimously voted in support of Resolution D at a meeting in Versailles, France, on Friday. Resolution D calls for UTC to go uninterrupted by leap seconds from 2035 until at least 2135, during which it's hoped that scientists can develop a better system for keeping atomic and astronomical time scales in sync.
So, the computer systems of the largest tech companies in the world can't handle a time discrepancy of a second?
And the problem is the with the clock?
I'm sure if you were the one trying to maintain the software to handle this you wouldn't be so flippant.
"There's 60 seconds in a minute, except for these unpredictable exceptions, when there can be either 59 or 61 seconds, and we need to keep a list..."
Just over twelve years is rather short order considering how many embedded devices already deployed and soon to be deployed will still be active then and yet will have the old leap-second rules in place. For most use-cases which I can think of, a second or two might not matter but I am far from an expert on that. What might be useful is to combine with the year 2038 problem for a general time push to 64-bit time when updating. Yes, 32-bit systems can use 64-bit time like OpenBSD showed how to do in 2013 [undeadly.org]. The problem is getting the 64-bit time into the supply chain in time for the devices with non-compliant firmware to age out and be replaced through normal attrition. In that regard, it's time to hurry.
There are no 'leap-second rules'. They are added unpredictably, depending on what the rotation of the Earth is doing. There is currently some worry in timekeeping circles that the Earth has speeded up, and it might, possibly, become necessary to remove a leap second. On average, the Earth is slowing down (tidal forces), but the rate is unpredictable because it literally depends upon the weather (among other things) - moving high- and low-pressure areas of the atmosphere change the Earth's distribution of mass, and because angular momentum is preserved, it means the rate of rotation varies. Similarly, motions of liquid in the Earth's core have the same effect.
Leap days have rules, leap seconds don't. At some point, the leap-day rules will no longer be valid as the very small error in the (good) approximation to the duration of the Earth's orbit encompassed in the current rules will add up, and we'll need to change the rules, probably by not observing leap days in years divisible by 4000.
The fundamental problem here is the inabiity of the various international organisations to 'grasp the nettle' and provide a rational solution to the problem that we can measure time more accurately than the rotation of the earth.
The duration of the second is currently defined by the frequency of a particular 'line' in the spectrum of a caesium atom. Atomic clocks based on this can keep time accurately with an error of about 1 second per 100 million years. (Newer technology can improve on this, so there are moves to redefine the second in terms of the newer technology).
The second used to be defined as on 86,400th of a single rotation of the earth with respect to the sun, but it turns out that the Earth's period of rotation varies, and is slowing down. The length of the day as measured against an independent standard has increased steadily from about 21 hours at 600 million years ago to the current 24-hours [wikipedia.org].
The result is, we can construct clocks that tick more consistently than the rotation of the Earth, so if we construct a timescale using accurate clocks, the Earth ends up 'running slow' compared to the consistent time scale. In other words, when the true time is 10:00 in the morning, reckoning by the Earth, it is 09:59:59. Left for long enough, when the 'True time' is midday, 'Earth-time', as reckoned by counting rotations of the Earth, will be the previous midnight. So what we currently do is modify 'True-time' every so often to make 'Earth-time' and 'True-time' show the same number. In other words, when 'Earth time' is 01:59, we modify 'True-time' by adding a second to that minute, so 'True-time" counts 01:59:58; 01:59:59; 01:59:60; 02:00:00.
Earth-time True-time Comment
01:59:58...01:59:59..Earth-time is running 1 second behind True-time
01:59:59...01:59:60..We add an extra second (the leap-second) to True-time to allow Earth-time to catch up
02:00:00...02:00:00..Earth-time and True time show the same digits again
So our 'True-time' standard ends up having variable length minutes - very occasionally and unpredictably, a minute lasts 61 seconds, because an extra second is added. If you are trying to accurately determine a duration between two timestamps, you have a problem, because you need to add an extra second sometimes. Or maybe several seconds if the duration includes two or more leap seconds. This is one of several reasons why time processing on computers is remarkably complicated once you get into the details. You need to keep records of when leap-seconds were added and take them into account. It is pretty much the same problem as dealing with leap days in years, except that leap-days are added (these days) according to a predictable schedule - there is a rule. No rule is possible for leap-seconds: you need a look-up table, updated every time there is a leap-second.
So our universal time standard has unpredictable lengths of minutes in it. Which is utterly crazy,
By ceasing the practice of adding leap seconds, it means the 'True-time' will be ahead of 'Earth-time'. Left long enough, when the sundial shows it is 'Earth-time' mid-day, 'True-time' will say it is midnight. This is also crazy, in a different way, and shows that we need two time scales:
1) True-time, which ticks consistently, and has no unpredictable minute-lengths.
2) Earth-time, which follows the rotation of the Earth, so that sensibly, when the sundial shows it is mid-day, the clock says it is mid-day (I'm simplifying a bit here, and if you know what I am talking about, don't go there, please, it just confuses people)
Computers should synchronise to 'True time', people and legal systems to 'Earth-time'. If we want to keep 'Earth-time' seconds a standard (non-variable) duration, then what is needed is to remove a second every so often from the 'Earth-time' counter, so that mid-day occurs when (on average) the sun is at the zenith. We already have a system that does this: GPS uses a time standard that does not have leap seconds, so in order to show time in agreement with wristwatches, GPS receivers need to make an adjustment to GPS time for display purposes ( Wikipedia: GPS timekeeping" [wikipedia.org] ). GPS transmissions conveniently tell you how many seconds you need to subtract fro GPS time to get 'Earth-time', which is really what terrestrial time-standard broadcasts should do, which they currently don't because the universal time standard is fiddled with to add variable-length minutes so that clocks using the universal time standard time show something approaching Earth-time.
By not adding leap-seconds to UTC, clocks displaying UTC will fall out of synchrony with the Earth's rotation. This is a good thing, as having a consistent time standard is extraordinarily useful. But it means that we need a civil 'Earth-time' standard which shows normal day-to-day time, which will end up running slow compared to the time standard. We have the technology to deal with it - it is already used in GPS: we just need international organisations and governments to 'just do it'. If we can cope with leap-days and timezones, removing a second every so often from civil time is not a problem.
There's really no difficulty in doing away with leap seconds. It just means that most of our civilization will be slowly drifting away from the rotation of the earth. No devices need updated - we just stop telling them to do leap seconds. Timekeeping on computers is a hugely complex problem - any simplification will help. Like: not expecting software to suddently handle a minute that contains 61 seconds.
The very few people who care about the rotation of the earth (astronomers, for example) can track the difference just as they do now. Unlike the transition from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar, the differences will literally never be noticeable to anyone else.
I beg to disagree. Conceptually, there is nothing complicated about time keeping. There is atomic time and earth time and a mapping between the two. The question of 60 vs 61 secs is simply a design decision. If you believe toolkits/end user software cannot handle 61 secs, use linear interpolation based on 60 sec minute which is longer in terms of atomic time.
Nothing complicated about time keeping? You're joking, surely...
Go watch the famous YouTube video about timekeeping. UTC. Local times. Time zones. Daylight savings. Constant changes in both. The date line. Specify a time in the past, along with a place, and figure out just when it actually happened relative to whatever current time you are using.
Timekeeping is a total mess. Leap second are an unnecessary part of that.
