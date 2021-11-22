from the not-just-for-bacteria dept.
So according to NASA humans could be living on the moon, for long periods of time, before the end of the decade. So from more or less nothing to (pre-) colonization in about seven (or eight) years then. At least the moon is closer then Mars, but you are probably still borked if something goes wrong.
"We're going to be sending people down to the surface and they're going to be living on that surface and doing science," Mr Hu said.
"It's really going to be very important for us to learn a little bit beyond our Earth's orbit and then do a big step when we go to Mars.
"And the Artemis missions enable us to have a sustainable platform and transportation system that allows us to learn how to operate in that deep space environment."
Big question then is -- if asked (or given the opportunity) would you go?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @02:59PM (6 children)
No one is going to be colonizing, or even living on the Moon based on the NASA rocket that costs $2 billion a pop and takes over a year to produce a single rocket.
Maybe Musk could do it, but the last I heard he was aiming for Mars (and without NASA's help).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Tuesday November 22, @03:56PM (1 child)
Astronauts are motivated by achievements and career goals. They do not possess the pioneering will to create a homestead in a hostile environment. They will just check the box next to "walk on moon" and head home. That's the best we will get out of NASA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @05:02PM
Egotistical billionaires are entirely different.
(Score: 2) by theluggage on Tuesday November 22, @04:31PM (2 children)
Isn't SpaceX supposed to be making the lander for Artemis (and getting it to lunar orbit)?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @05:05PM
Yes, but that's a sideline for them. At the rate things are going, NASA will never make it far enough for an actual manned (personed?) landing to take place.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Tuesday November 22, @05:32PM
Yep. In fact I want to say NASA just recently commissioned a second Lunar Starship.
Fortunately NASA no longer seems to have any great attachment to SLS. It's the politically cancel-proof legacy of an era when there was no other viable options that was delayed into irrelevance, but it's mission list doesn't appear to be expanding beyond those originally laid out.
Meanwhile, NASA appears to be tentatively embracing Starship for their long term plans, while SLS's success means the orbital gateway missions at least can proceed despite the SpaceX delays. And that there will be a human-rated vehicle to get astronauts to lunar orbit. Starship's lack of an abort system means it will be unlikely to be crew rated on Earth any time soon - but on the moon there's not much point in an abort system - getting back to orbit is a long shot without an enormous amount of additional hardware, and getting safely to the surface without a return rocket leaves you just as dead, only with more time to say your goodbyes. At least until substantial surface infrastructure is in place.
Now lets just hope SpaceX can get their shit together to have a human-safe lunar lander in time for the 2025 mission. NASA may not be requiring an abort system - but if SpaceX's "move fast and break things" philosophy ends up killing the astronauts, the fallout could end the Artemis program and hand the moon to China.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 22, @04:58PM
From what I've read, conservative estimates are $4+ billion a pop.
Musk says $2 Million for a Starship launch. Even if he's off by a factor of 100, and thus $200 Million per launch, that is less than 1/20 the cost of an SLS launch. For a substantial payload. Even multiple launches to put up support infrastructure is likely cheaper than SLS.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday November 22, @03:07PM
No no no... Any promised or predicted lunar mission should happen "before this decade is out". It's a tradition since 1961.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bradley13 on Tuesday November 22, @03:09PM (3 children)
This is the agency that things that the SLS is actually a useful rocket, even though it takes years to produce one. Starship may (maybe) be the solution, but it hasn't actually flown yet. And yet, they want to talk about a permanent habitat in 8 years. Riiiight.
I am actually a space enthusiast. However, I am seriously pissed at NASA for wasting literal decades throwing money at "old space". Yes, I know it's the fault of Congress, only - that isn't entirely true. NASA could have changed the specs of what they want from old space. They could have demanded something like Falcon, and something like Starship. They didn't, because of "Pournelle's Iron Law". We should have had a permanent moon habitat at the turn of the century. Currently, we'll be lucky to have one before 2035 at the earliest, and it may be China that builds it.
I'd love to be pleasantly surprised...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @03:28PM
They will be lucky to have boots on the Moon by 2028. No long-term habitat.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @05:09PM
It's like the palaces of old. You need an entire country of slave workers to maintain a few Royal palaces. We'd literally have to get everyone "hardcore" focused on L Ron's mission so he and a few buddies could yuck it up on the moon, until it all disintegrated.
Look at what happened in Britain in the early 20th Century when people started to get the vote and put some mild limits on extravagances by way of taxation. Poof! All those country houses became instantly unaffordable and got donated to the State.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @05:15PM
If you didn't catch it, the roll-up to the Artemis launch was hours of hype for Boeing and what NASA thinks
they are going to do building a permanent base at the lunar south pole.
During that whole thing, there was almost no mention of SpaceX
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Tuesday November 22, @03:28PM (10 children)
What will be the attraction of going the the Moon in the foreseeable future? Will it be a more comfortable life there? Will we escape the 'harsh' environment of Earth? Will there be more job opportunities, better healthcare, the chance to build a comfortable home, better education? Will there be a better work/life balance with significant social activities, culture, places to visit?
Or is it simply so that one could say 'I have been to the Moon'? Most people haven't even seen 1% of earth yet. It is not some trivial bus journey that we are talking about, where you can return almost immediately if you don't like it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Tuesday November 22, @03:39PM (3 children)
Long term, humanity can and should expand. Earth is great, but why not live on other rocks in the solar system? If people can live in shoe-box apartments, they can live in space habitats just as (un-)comfortably
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday November 22, @03:45PM (1 child)
I'll be all for it when those places are ready for us. You can live there, but can your family get food, be educated, get the medical treatment that they need? All by the end of the decade. It's been 50 years since we first went there. We have planted a flag. Perhaps we should all spend our free time dancing round it?
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @04:00PM
The youth are becoming increasingly isolated, not marrying, not having kids. Just train incels to become geologists and miners, and send they asses to the Moon. They will eat cheap bug paste and get entertainment and education online with 1.4 second latency. For health care they can get a telemedicine checkup over Zoom or pay for the 3 day trip back to Earth.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @05:21PM
Face it, it's a vanity project.
We're all still soaking in the narcissism of Kings and emperors, like Putin's ridiculous nostalgia for an era of greatness that never really existed. We, as a species, are like the delusional caterpillar with a parasitic fungus, that climbs to the top of a blade of grass - attracted by the moonlight - and releases pheromones that attract bugs to try to mate with it... in order to spread the fungus spores. The solution is not to climb a higher blade of grass, but to smoke it ;) Or see it for what it is and step out of the delusion. Gonna take a while.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @03:40PM (1 child)
Resources?
People go to all sorts of inhospitable places in the hopes of becoming rich. Nobody went to Alaska (for example) because of the weather.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Tuesday November 22, @03:48PM
I agree with somebody going there - the question was "if asked (or given the opportunity) would you go?" Why would I go? Do you want me to take a spade and start my own mine?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by theluggage on Tuesday November 22, @04:49PM (2 children)
Initially, ask the people currently living on Antarctica. Slightly longer term, if there really are resources worth extracting that can't be done by robots, ask people currently living for months on oil platforms in the middle of the ocean.
I think we're a long, long way from displacing significant portions of the population to colonies in the solar system in search of a nicer place to live - there's plenty of space on Earth to build sustainable habitats in the deserts or floating on the oceans more easily than in space if we can get the energy and resources.
We just need to keep Bruce Willis and his dirty vest on standby to deal with any inconveniently large comets (we ought to be able to work out better ways of doing that - and we're less vulnerable to comets, solar flares etc. here than on Mars or the Moon). Anything short of total wipe out still leaves it easier to survive on Earth than on a rock - and we're a very long way from off-planet colonies that can survive log-term without periodic goodie bags from Earth.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday November 22, @05:19PM
NASA is already working on that problem [nasa.gov].
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday November 22, @05:32PM
I sure hope so, as we will never be "displacing significant portions of the population to colonies in the solar system".
All you have to do is look at birth rates [macrotrends.net] and you'll realize that we'd need several times the global resources (energy, materials, etc.) available just to send enough people into space to keep the population constant.
As such, while I think colonizing space is a wonderful idea that should be pursued vigorously, we will still need to support a large population here on Earth pretty much forever. Well, at least for the next billion and a half years or so, at which point the earth will be uninhabitable [daytondailynews.com].
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by DannyB on Tuesday November 22, @05:04PM
So we can plant flags and steak our claim with wooden steaks in the ground instead of just footprints. Before the Chinese do. Follow the water. And wells. A well. Plant well done stakes around the water.
Then of course, we have to be able to defend our claims and God given lunar rights and protect the steak holders' claim. And American icons like McDonalds. Not the taco trucks that Trump promised we would get if Hillary won.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by oumuamua on Tuesday November 22, @04:37PM (1 child)
NASA does not plead with you to please help them out. They select applicants competitively because a LOT of people want to go. You would be very lucky to get selected, a 1 in a 1000 chance.
https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-selects-new-astronaut-recruits-to-train-for-future-missions [nasa.gov]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday November 22, @05:07PM
SpaceX has promised lunar orbital rides to billionaire investors. They select riders competitively because a LOT of people have billions of dollars to invest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday November 22, @05:16PM
Where's the real science showing that moon gravity is enough for humans? Or is that what the humans are going to be doing e.g. they're going to be the guinea pigs?
Even then, I thought it would be better and cheaper to do those sort of long term "gravity" experiments on a space station first than on the moon and also because you could do controls e.g. one batch of mice on 1G, another on Mars G, another on Moon G and another on zero G. And then later they try to find the minimum G that "healthy young humans" can cope with long term. This minimum G for humans figure would be useful for space colonies for quite a while (till humans evolve or medical tech gets good enough?). Presumably it would be significantly lower than 1G and thus cheaper space stations/structures can be made for mining outposts etc.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday November 22, @05:37PM
