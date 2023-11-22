from the I-feel-the-earth-move-under-my-feet dept.
The state's Railroad Commission is investigating whether the 5.4-magnitude quake last week was a natural event:
The Railroad Commission Texas, which regulates the state's oil and gas industry, is investigating a 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked communities in West Texas last Wednesday, The Texas Tribune reports. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a drilling technique common in the area that is known to cause earthquakes.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred on November 16, just west of Pecos, Texas. This was the state's largest earthquake since 1995 and was felt as far as El Paso. The oil and gas regulatory agency is trying to understand if this was a naturally occurring earthquake or if it was caused by waste water from fracking. Waste water disposal from fracking has dramatically increased the number of earthquakes in Texas. The seismic activity has especially become more common around the Permian Basin in West Texas, where oil and gas production is concentrated, according to the Texas Tribune.
[...] The Texas Tribune previously reported that the number of earthquakes in the state doubled in 2021. According to data from the Bureau of Economic Geology at the University of Texas at Austin, there were more than 200 earthquakes categorized as 3 magnitude and higher. There were only 95 earthquakes reported in Texas in 2020, according to the Bureau's data.
by ilsa on Wednesday November 23, @04:57PM
Injuries, deaths, and massive property damage are a small price to pay as long as the rich can keep raking in their massive profits.
by ElizabethGreene on Wednesday November 23, @06:52PM
It seems unfair to count the cost of fracking this way without similarly considering the cost of not being able to meet our energy needs. The cost of California's 2019 rolling blackouts alone was spitballed at $2 Billion dollars, a little under 1% of the State's GDP. If you want to talk about a cost in lives instead of dollars, consider what will happen if Russia continues to press their war in Ukraine through the winter. A lot of people are going to be cold this winter because of their energy dependence.
The knee-jerk response to that is "But Renewables!" and I agree with you. We're seeing renewables increase several percent per year and that's a good thing. Before you consider the matter closed though, please consider that if it grows at the astounding rate of 3% per year, year-over-year, it will still take decades to replace what we currently get from fossil fuels. You could build a new gas-fired power plant today with a 50-year service life and hit that service life before we are able to fully replace fossil fuels with renewables. So obviously we need to deploy renewables faster. Agreed, but even if we double the growth rate it still takes decades.
So thank you, greedy oil company bastards, for keeping the lights on. I really do appreciate it. Please keep doing your thing until we catch up. Don't think this makes up for suppressing renewables for decades. You are still up for the guillotine for that.
[Source Data: In 2021, per https://www.eia.gov/totalenergy/data/monthly/pdf/sec1_7.pdf, [eia.gov] renewables including biomass which is bullshit but that's another conversation made up 12.4% of our energy mix. That's up from 10.6% in 2016.
by ilsa on Wednesday November 23, @07:39PM
The fundamental flaws with your argument is that you assume the way things are currently run is the ONLY way things can currently run, so we just have to accept the blatant corruption and wealth transfer to the rich. You also assume that they are, in fact, "keeping the lights on".
The fact is, these greedy oil company bastards are NOT keeping the lights on. They have demonstrated that several times now. Texas has more than enough resources they need a hundred fold over, yet they have _willingly chose_ to let people freeze to death rather than risk the possibility that they might not make quite as much profit as they feel they are entitled to.
They socialize the ramifications of what they do, but privatize the profits. It's sad that you willingly swallow the libertarian bullshit they spoonfeed you.
by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 23, @08:21PM
This was all known by baboons decades ago: https://youtu.be/A4UMyTnlaMY?t=14 [youtu.be]
by khallow on Thursday November 24, @06:30AM
I agree with the grandparent. They are indeed keeping the lights on. And the people who rant about "blatant corruption and wealth transfer to the rich" from normal market activity? I wouldn't trust them to run a lemonade stand much less have an informed opinion on the energy industry.
In other words, they had a one-time power outage due to a freak ice storm and now it's a narrative about rich people. I suggest for more examples, the lack of new nuclear plants (or means to recycle the ever growing pile of nuclear waste) or new refineries for half a century because the public thought they were bad. Rich people were too greedy to fix that too.
by sjames on Wednesday November 23, @09:50PM
What seems unfair is the people making all the profits not being the ones to pay the costs. Internalize the costs and then we can talk about the risk/benefit calculations.
by epitaxial on Wednesday November 23, @07:36PM
Republicans were running commercials all over Texas to vote for them to fix things. The republicans have been in power in Texas for 27 years...
by Farmer Tim on Wednesday November 23, @09:28PM
Came for the news, stayed for the soap opera.
by PiMuNu on Wednesday November 23, @07:52PM
> Injuries, deaths, and massive property damage are a small price to pay as long as the rich can keep raking in their massive profits.
From
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richter_magnitude_scale [wikipedia.org]
5.0–5.9: Can cause damage of varying severity to poorly constructed buildings. Zero to slight damage to all other buildings. Felt by everyone.
Where is the problem?
by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 23, @09:14PM
From TFA:
There's also the "what's good for the goose" angle [texasmonthly.com] that never seems to be followed.
by PiMuNu on Thursday November 24, @08:36AM
Sure, but this is and should be captured by existing legislation. Most industrial processes release toxic chemicals if not handled correctly therefore ban all industry?
by ilsa on Wednesday November 23, @09:46PM
Hopefully nothing more than inconvenience, but without being at ground zero, I have no idea for sure.
There's also issues involving chemical contamination but I guess that's not a problem either for anyone that doesn't live there.
by Reziac on Thursday November 24, @03:01AM
Also, if fracking is the cause, explain Alberta.
by captain normal on Thursday November 24, @03:23AM
https://ags.aer.ca/research-initiatives/induced-earthquakes [ags.aer.ca]
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison
by khallow on Thursday November 24, @02:49PM
If the activity continues (especially if it continues to increase), it'll likely create bigger earthquakes which can kill people. My take is that this sort of thing has a scaling factor of roughly 30 [soylentnews.org]. That is, for 30 earthquakes of a given magnitude N, you'll see one earthquake of magnitude N+1.
The present quake is already at the threshold for damaging earthquakes. Bigger ones have a good chance of killing people despite the low population density of most of the region. But it should be gradual with plenty of opportunity for regulation to intervene. My take also is that once the waste water pumping stops then earthquakes will drastically decline in frequency.
by DannyB on Wednesday November 23, @05:06PM
It must be a natural occurrence. No other explanation is conceivable. Otherwise, someone might get the crazy idea that regulation may be necessary.
I get constant rejection even though the compiler is supposed to accept constants.
by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 23, @08:15PM
Regulation? Those enviro-whackos just want to oppress humanity with bureaucratic collectivism. That's their goal, see? They may look like a bunch of dope smoking hippies but they are fucking WORST nazis of all.
by pTamok on Wednesday November 23, @06:25PM
...on the West Texas decisions on patent law. The Deity is not amused. Cease your immoral decisons!
by khallow on Thursday November 24, @06:37AM
In other words, these earthquakes are thought to come from the practice of pumping said waste water deep underground. In other words, it would not be fracking that causes the problem, but the disposal of the waste water involved in fracking in this particular way. There are other ways to dispose of waste water in an environmentally sound way though obviously they must cost more or they would be doing it that way now.