MindGeek is the owner of popular adult sites including PornHub, YouPorn, and Redtube. While these services had issues with rightsholders in the past, their parent company transformed itself into one of the largest online copyright enforcers. MindGeek subsidiary MG Premium is currently listed as the most prolific sender of DMCA notices to Google, with well over 121 million complaints this year alone.

[...] With help from user-uploaded videos, the company created massive databases of adult entertainment, much to the frustration of incumbent adult industry companies that often found pirated copies of their content on the site.

This bold business model paid off with billions of visits that provided a sizable revenue stream through sites such as Pornhub, YouPorn, Redtube, Tube8, Xtube, and dozens of others. And as MindGeek's stature rose, it also transformed into a major rightsholder itself.

[...] At the time of writing, MG Premium is the most prolific sender of DMCA notices to Google, according to the search giant's transparency report. Since January this year, the adult company asked the search engine to remove more than 121 million allegedly infringing URLs.

MindGeek's subsidiary officially began sending takedown notices in 2014 and since then has submitted well over half a billion links; 561,222,215 to be precise.