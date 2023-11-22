Stories
Cybersecurity Pros Put Mastodon Flaws Under the Microscope

As the open source social media network grabs the spotlight as a Twitter replacement, researchers caution about vulnerabilities:

As Mastodon experiences explosive user growth as a replacement for Twitter, infosec experts are pointing out security holes in the social media network. From an anonymous server collecting user information to configuration errors that create vulnerabilities, the increased popularity of the platform is leading to increased scrutiny of its flaws.

Unlike other social media apps, which have a central authority, Mastodon is a federation of servers that can communicate with each other, but which are maintained and run separately by independent admins. That means different rules, different configurations, and sometimes different software versions could apply to different users and postings.

One of the most popular "instances" — the Mastodon term for individual servers/communities — for the cybersecurity community is infosec.exchange, and its members certainly scrutinize its configuration. Gareth Heyes (@gaz on infosec.exchange), a researcher at PortSwigger, uncovered an HTML injection vulnerability stemming from attributes of the specific software fork used.

In another example from a recent Security Week article, Lenin Alevski (@alevsk on infosec.exchange), a security software engineer at MinIO, pointed out a system misconfiguration that would allow him to download, modify, or delete everything in the instance's S3 cloud storage bucket.

Finally, researcher Anurag Sen (@hak1mlukha on infosec.exchange) discovered an anonymous server that was scraping Mastodon user data.

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Thursday November 24, @01:18PM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday November 24, @01:18PM (#1281461)

    This should probably not come as a great surprise. When it was small and living in obscurity nobody probably bothered to look at it. Now that it becomes "popular" they do. With popularity comes people, and with people comes incentive to monitor or hack it.

    That each instance can install whatever they like, config it however they like probably doesn't help in that regard. That said I'm sure there might eventually be some standardization and configuration war so that someone that wants to put up their own server will probably download settings to fit into a network within the network so to speak. After all if this is done for fun and not profit one can probably not expect the same level of service as say Twitter that employ, or did, people to manage these things fulltime. That shouldn't be a surprise.

    Anonymous servers collecting information about users. That seems to happen with all projects that allow people to set up nodes or servers. TOR has/had the same issue as I recall it. If the userbase is large enough or the information interesting enough things will be monitored by someone.

  • (Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday November 24, @03:26PM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday November 24, @03:26PM (#1281490) Homepage Journal

    I thought he hijacked a Mastodon, put his name on it, then used it to censor opinions that differed from his own. That's not a great advertisement for Mastodon.

    --
    "no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 24, @04:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 24, @04:13PM (#1281496)

      Mastodon and all the other Fediverse software are open source, so what he did was fine. It talks using an open protocol (ActivityPub) and some Mastodon servers block the Parler instances with cries of "censorship and oppression!"

    • (Score: 2) by number11 on Thursday November 24, @08:16PM

      by number11 (1170) on Thursday November 24, @08:16PM (#1281520)

      Trump (or rather, his minions) did copy the software. Being OSS that's allowed, so long as Pravda Social gives credit, which after some tussle they started doing. Who knows, maybe Pravda will even make some improvement to the software that can be incorporated elsewhere. Not likely, but you never know. But Pravda is stand-alone, not part of the larger network, the Fediverse is unlikely to ever allow that.

      It's a little like the mass killer driving a Ford. It's not great for Ford, but it's not the point either.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Snort on Thursday November 24, @03:45PM (2 children)

    by Snort (5141) on Thursday November 24, @03:45PM (#1281491)

    usenet with extra steps.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 24, @04:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 24, @04:58PM (#1281501)

      ... in the same way as Teams, Discord etc are really just IRC with a fancy UI.

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 24, @05:00PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 24, @05:00PM (#1281502)

      > usenet with extra steps.

      You're in good (err, fast) company, see: https://www.fastcompany.com/90807496/mastodon-servers [fastcompany.com] [warning, Privacy Badger reports 45 potential trackers blocked]

      I think that as Mastodon gets a more mainstream audience, we’ll see the process of spinning up a Mastodon server get easier. The third-party hosting service Masto.host was flooded with demand over the weekend, clearly showing that people want to take part. If it keeps up, general-interest cloud hosting companies like Vultr and DigitalOcean will probably start promoting one-click Mastodon installs, for example, as they do for Ghost, Minecraft, and WordPress.

      But for folks who find this state of affairs confusing, yes, it is. But historically, social communities have looked much more like Mastodon than they have Twitter. Usenet was built in exactly the same way. So was Yahoo! Chat, ICQ, and IRC. Twitter’s main innovation, in many ways, is that it combines all of these people into one giant public feed and lets users find their people, building interesting conversations from the collisions that this unusual state of affairs created. Eventually algorithms helped with this, but they also made people more comfortable with those contours, and Twitter was only taking steps to resolve this with groups.

  • (Score: 2) by oumuamua on Thursday November 24, @05:14PM

    by oumuamua (8401) on Thursday November 24, @05:14PM (#1281504)

    Your startup will languish for users and almost die.
    But then one day a billionaire, who a lot of people hate, will buy your main competitor and then the people will flock in droves to your site!
    Security researchers who ignored your site before will point out security flaws.

