The United States’ First Right to Repair Law Could Fail Despite Passing

posted by janrinok on Friday November 25, @06:11AM   Printer-friendly
from the the-right-to-fail dept.
News

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

https://www.reviewgeek.com/137302/the-united-states-first-right-to-repair-law-could-fail-despite-passing/

Earlier this year, the state of New York passed the "Digital Fair Repair Act." It's a landmark bill, and if signed into law, it will be the first Right to Repair legislation in the United States. But one obstacle could lead to this bill's downfall—it will be automatically vetoed if it isn't signed by December 31st of 2022.

Introduced by Right to Repair advocates, the "Digital Fair Repair Act" is a landmark bill that could have a cascade effect on the United States. It's the country's first Right to Repair law—at least, it will be if it's signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The "Digital Fair Repair Act" aims to improve the New York economy by encouraging fair access to repair, diagnostic, and maintenance materials. If signed into law, it will ensure that independent repair shops can purchase reasonably-priced, authentic parts and schematics. Regular citizens would also gain access to these materials.

Now, this bill isn't perfect. It gives corporations a bit of wiggle room, and it mainly focuses on consumer goods, such as phones, cameras, and laptops. Farm equipment, medical supplies, and motor vehicles are omitted from the "Digital Fair Repair Act." (Lawmakers say that this omission is the result of security and safety concerns.)

But for all its quirks, the "Digital Fair Repair Act" is a good starting point. The effects of this law would be felt across the United States—companies have no choice but to comply, and other state governments (which are already pushing for Right to Repair legislation) would follow in New York's path.

[...] Signing a bill into law is never an easy process, even with bipartisan support. This is especially true in New York, which is one of the few U.S. states to allow the "pocket veto" provision. Basically, if a bill sits around for too long, it's trashed.

More notably, a pocket veto can't be contested by state legislature. That's what sets it apart from a traditional "package" veto or a "line-item" veto (which removes certain sections of a bill). If a New York governor wants to kill a bill without putting up a fight, they go the pocket veto route.

[...] On the bright side, the Right to Repair movement isn't losing any steam. Many corporations see the writing on the wall, and they're trying to address repairability before it becomes a legal challenge—Microsoft is actually one of the best examples, as it recently put together an engineering team to improve repairability across its Surface line of PCs. (Microsoft is also working with iFixit to sell authentic Surface parts and repair kits.)

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 25, @06:43AM

No comment or anything? What's up with that?

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 25, @06:43AM (#1281551)

    No comment or anything? What's up with that?

    • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday November 25, @09:00AM (2 children)

      by canopic jug (3949) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 25, @09:00AM (#1281561) Journal

      Presumably, either an NSL or sack of cash, or both, crossed her desk first.

      --
      Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 25, @09:19AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 25, @09:19AM (#1281565)

        If only it was possible to tell when people in political offices have been influenced by money or other considerations

        • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday November 25, @11:11AM

          by canopic jug (3949) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 25, @11:11AM (#1281578) Journal

          PIRG has a post about iFixit renting a billboard admonishing her to sign the bill [pirg.org]

          iFixit — a Right to Repair ally and a popular do-it-yourself website with tens of thousands of repair guides [ifixit.com] — is now running a billboard in Albany, New York calling for Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the landmark Right to Repair law, which was passed overwhelmingly [pirg.org] nearly six months ago by the state legislature.

          The billboard apparently reads:

          """
          GOVERNOR HOCHUL
          Sign America's first electronics Right to Repair bill!
          IFIXIT
          """

          As for those influenced by money, corporations, or foreign powers [opensecrets.org], they got into office didn't they? Both of the first two, and sometimes all three, are needed these days to even have a chance. Those will keep being a requirement until campaign financing is reformed through stringent limitations.

          --
          Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by khallow on Friday November 25, @07:10AM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 25, @07:10AM (#1281555) Journal
    Sigh.

    The United States’ First Right to Repair Law Could Fail Despite Passing

    Until that bill passes the governor's desk, it has not passed.

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday November 25, @12:39PM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Friday November 25, @12:39PM (#1281584) Journal
      A couple of points:
      • The title is a quote of the source material. You are aware that that is the case for many of our stories. They said it - they own it.
      • You understood what was meant by the title so I don't think that this is a major fail.

      However, you are correct.

