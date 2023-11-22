from the the-right-to-fail dept.
https://www.reviewgeek.com/137302/the-united-states-first-right-to-repair-law-could-fail-despite-passing/
Earlier this year, the state of New York passed the "Digital Fair Repair Act." It's a landmark bill, and if signed into law, it will be the first Right to Repair legislation in the United States. But one obstacle could lead to this bill's downfall—it will be automatically vetoed if it isn't signed by December 31st of 2022.
Introduced by Right to Repair advocates, the "Digital Fair Repair Act" is a landmark bill that could have a cascade effect on the United States. It's the country's first Right to Repair law—at least, it will be if it's signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
The "Digital Fair Repair Act" aims to improve the New York economy by encouraging fair access to repair, diagnostic, and maintenance materials. If signed into law, it will ensure that independent repair shops can purchase reasonably-priced, authentic parts and schematics. Regular citizens would also gain access to these materials.
Now, this bill isn't perfect. It gives corporations a bit of wiggle room, and it mainly focuses on consumer goods, such as phones, cameras, and laptops. Farm equipment, medical supplies, and motor vehicles are omitted from the "Digital Fair Repair Act." (Lawmakers say that this omission is the result of security and safety concerns.)
But for all its quirks, the "Digital Fair Repair Act" is a good starting point. The effects of this law would be felt across the United States—companies have no choice but to comply, and other state governments (which are already pushing for Right to Repair legislation) would follow in New York's path.
[...] Signing a bill into law is never an easy process, even with bipartisan support. This is especially true in New York, which is one of the few U.S. states to allow the "pocket veto" provision. Basically, if a bill sits around for too long, it's trashed.
More notably, a pocket veto can't be contested by state legislature. That's what sets it apart from a traditional "package" veto or a "line-item" veto (which removes certain sections of a bill). If a New York governor wants to kill a bill without putting up a fight, they go the pocket veto route.
[...] On the bright side, the Right to Repair movement isn't losing any steam. Many corporations see the writing on the wall, and they're trying to address repairability before it becomes a legal challenge—Microsoft is actually one of the best examples, as it recently put together an engineering team to improve repairability across its Surface line of PCs. (Microsoft is also working with iFixit to sell authentic Surface parts and repair kits.)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 25, @06:43AM (3 children)
No comment or anything? What's up with that?
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday November 25, @09:00AM (2 children)
Presumably, either an NSL or sack of cash, or both, crossed her desk first.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 25, @09:19AM (1 child)
If only it was possible to tell when people in political offices have been influenced by money or other considerations
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Friday November 25, @11:11AM
PIRG has a post about iFixit renting a billboard admonishing her to sign the bill [pirg.org]
The billboard apparently reads:
GOVERNOR HOCHUL
Sign America's first electronics Right to Repair bill!
IFIXIT
"""
As for those influenced by money, corporations, or foreign powers [opensecrets.org], they got into office didn't they? Both of the first two, and sometimes all three, are needed these days to even have a chance. Those will keep being a requirement until campaign financing is reformed through stringent limitations.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Informative) by khallow on Friday November 25, @07:10AM (1 child)
Until that bill passes the governor's desk, it has not passed.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday November 25, @12:39PM
However, you are correct.