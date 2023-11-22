Earlier this year, the state of New York passed the "Digital Fair Repair Act." It's a landmark bill, and if signed into law, it will be the first Right to Repair legislation in the United States. But one obstacle could lead to this bill's downfall—it will be automatically vetoed if it isn't signed by December 31st of 2022.

Introduced by Right to Repair advocates, the "Digital Fair Repair Act" is a landmark bill that could have a cascade effect on the United States. It's the country's first Right to Repair law—at least, it will be if it's signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The "Digital Fair Repair Act" aims to improve the New York economy by encouraging fair access to repair, diagnostic, and maintenance materials. If signed into law, it will ensure that independent repair shops can purchase reasonably-priced, authentic parts and schematics. Regular citizens would also gain access to these materials.

Now, this bill isn't perfect. It gives corporations a bit of wiggle room, and it mainly focuses on consumer goods, such as phones, cameras, and laptops. Farm equipment, medical supplies, and motor vehicles are omitted from the "Digital Fair Repair Act." (Lawmakers say that this omission is the result of security and safety concerns.)