Although the first Non-Fungible Token was minted in 2014, it wasn't until Cryptokitties brought the Ethereum blockchain to its knees in December 2017 that NFTs attracted attention. But then they were swiftly hailed as the revolutionary technology that would usher in Web 3, the Holy Grail of VCs, speculators and the major content industries because it would be a completely financialized Web. Approaching 5 years later, it is time to ask "how's it going?"

Below [...] I look at the details, but the TL;DR is "not so great"; NFTs as the basis for a financialized Web have six main problems: