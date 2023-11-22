from the can't-fix-a-problem-you-can't-measure dept.
https://www.techdirt.com/2022/11/21/35-years-and-400-million-later-the-fcc-says-it-finally-has-accurate-broadband-maps-maybe/
We've noted for decades how, despite all the political lip service paid toward "bridging the digital divide," the U.S. doesn't actually have any idea where broadband is or isn't available. The FCC's past broadband maps, which cost $350 million to develop, have long been accused of all but hallucinating competitors, making up available speeds, and excluding a key metric of competitiveness: price.
You only need to spend a few minutes plugging your address into the FCC's old map to notice how the agency comically overstates broadband competition and available speeds. After being mandated by Congress in 2020 by the Broadband DATA Act, the FCC struck a new, $44 million contract with a company named Costquest to develop a new map, just unveiled for the first time.
According to the FCC, this new map is the first step in a long process to accurately identify where broadband is (or isn't), kind of important for people making broad policy decisions:
"Our pre-production draft maps are a first step in a long-term effort to continuously improve our data as consumers, providers and others share information with us," FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. "By painting a more accurate picture of where broadband is and is not, local, state, and federal partners can better work together to ensure no one is left on the wrong side of the digital divide."
A first glimpse at the map shows many of the same problems we saw with the last map. It still doesn't bother to mention price, a key metric in determining broadband accessibility. And it still claims service availability in a lot of locations that don't have service. For example, I live a few miles from the center of Seattle under a Comcast monopoly, and the map still claims I can get Lumen (Centurylink) fiber:
Still, there's several useful improvements this time around. For one, the FCC promises it will do a better job of holding ISPs accountable for false coverage claims. Two, the agency says it will stop using flawed methodology that declared an entire census block "served" with broadband if ISPs claimed that just one home in that census block could receive broadband. That it took thirty years to get here tells you just how influential broadband industry lobbying has been. Telecom monopolies have spent decades lobbying against better maps and a more modern definition of broadband (currently 25 Mbps down, 3 Mbps up), knowing full well that a more accurate picture of competitiveness might give somebody in the federal government the crazy idea to try and fix it.
I've spent most of 2022 talking to states and city leaders trying to deliver better broadband, and most of them are very concerned about the challenge process the FCC is implementing to let third parties challenge industry claims. Of particular concern is that many under-resourced, under-staffed, under-funded small ISPs, states, and municipalities won't be able to afford to challenge industry claims, causing them to lose out on a once in a lifetime broadband funding opportunity made possible via the $50 billion in broadband subsidies created by COVID relief and infrastructure legislation:
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Friday November 25, @04:07PM
My home address is fairly accurate, except, it makes no mention of the new fiber service recently completed here. In fact, I can't find it in any surrounding areas, either.
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Username on Friday November 25, @04:53PM (1 child)
Can't they just make a 40 million dollar website where ISPs have to register their service area, pricing and etc FCC regulated aspects? Then have a page for consumers to do speedtest and report their billing amount.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday November 25, @05:59PM
That's not a bad idea! However, I wonder how many customers are aware that this new map has been produced? I guess that Old Bob managing his farm somewhere will be too busy with other problems
(Score: 5, Informative) by EvilSS on Friday November 25, @07:13PM
After you put in your address, if there is inaccurate info you can use the "Availability Challenge" link above the table of providers to provide feedback to the FCC. You can also choose to have the FCC send the challenge to the ISP for a response.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday November 25, @08:46PM
If no one is left on the wrong side, does the divide still exist? Maybe IoT devices and animals, I guess.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday November 25, @09:33PM
What I don't understand is why the government doesn't just require telecom companies to provide accurate and up-to-date coverage information. After all, they laid the cables, they have the information, they just don't want to share it for a variety of reasons.
Perhaps a modest fine would encourage them - say $100 per month per address that's been mis-identified for more than 60 days (some breathing room because bureaucracies can be legitimately slow)