Back in the early 1990s equipment was still available on the Second World War surplus market or aero jumbles but nowadays virtually impossible to find.

The completed section was built offsite (which had been built in three basic sections) and was transported by Norman and his friend on a two-wheeled trailer towed by his car to the Pitstone Green Museum in Leighton Buzzard where it has been ever since. It has proved a big attraction at the museum especially the Merlin engine sound simulator. This allows visitors to start and run all engines up individually to full power using the appropriate starting controls and throttle controls. The power levels not too dissimilar to those of real Merlin engines.