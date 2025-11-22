from the make-it-go dept.
Car and Driver reports: Mercedes Will Make Your EV Quicker . . . If You Pay $1200 a Year
Improved performance always has a price when it comes to new cars, whether it's shelling out extra money for a mightier engine option or paying a yearly fee to hit 60 mph a second sooner. Wait, what? That's right, Mercedes will soon offer an annual subscription to owners of its electric EQ models that lets them unlock additional power and quicker acceleration. It only costs $1200 plus tax. Every year. Welcome to the future.
...
So, what exactly does Mercedes' $1200-plus-per-year performance upgrade get you? Depending on the model, it's said to reduce the EV's zero-to-60-mph time between 0.8 and 1.0 second. The only models the company lists are the all-wheel-drive EQE350 4Matic and EQS450 4Matic in both sedan and SUV configurations.
Along with quicker acceleration, Mercedes says the Acceleration Increase package increases the maximum output of the electric motors. Along with more torque, the EQE350 models gain 60 horsepower (349 total), and EQS450 models add 87 horsepower (443 total).
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Sunday November 27, @05:49AM
Mercedes is opening the door to liability for speeders. Vehicles are already largely governed at reasonable speeds. The typical Chevrolet, from the factory, tops out at just over 100 mph. People are modding those vehicles with chips that allow them to go faster, and that is on the owner, not the manufacturer. But, when the manufacturer offers to make a car go faster, and sells subscriptions for that extra speed, they become liable.
Have fun with that idea in courts around the world, Mercedes! The driver gets a speeding ticket for a couple hundred dollars, but it's going to cost you millions in attorney's fees, even if you win!
