Improved performance always has a price when it comes to new cars, whether it's shelling out extra money for a mightier engine option or paying a yearly fee to hit 60 mph a second sooner. Wait, what? That's right, Mercedes will soon offer an annual subscription to owners of its electric EQ models that lets them unlock additional power and quicker acceleration. It only costs $1200 plus tax. Every year. Welcome to the future.

So, what exactly does Mercedes' $1200-plus-per-year performance upgrade get you? Depending on the model, it's said to reduce the EV's zero-to-60-mph time between 0.8 and 1.0 second. The only models the company lists are the all-wheel-drive EQE350 4Matic and EQS450 4Matic in both sedan and SUV configurations.

Along with quicker acceleration, Mercedes says the Acceleration Increase package increases the maximum output of the electric motors. Along with more torque, the EQE350 models gain 60 horsepower (349 total), and EQS450 models add 87 horsepower (443 total).