A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots.
The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
The draft policy faces criticism from advocates for its language on robot force, as well as for excluding hundreds of assault rifles from its inventory of military-style weapons and for not including personnel costs in the price of its weapons.
Peskin, chair of the committee, initially attempted to limit the SFPD's authority over the department's robots by inserting the sentence, "Robots shall not be used as a Use of Force against any person."
The following week, the police struck out his suggestion with a thick red line.
It was replaced by language that codifies the department's authority to use lethal force via robots: "Robots will only be used as a deadly force option when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers are imminent and outweigh any other force option available to SFPD."
Which assault rifles, rifles that have a select fire switch for military use, isn't on their military-syle weapons list?
I find that most people who use that term have no idea what it means, and when they learn the legal definition, they start using the catchall term, assault weapon.
That sounds reasonable. There might be some slippery slope that opens up quickly. After all why risk anything when you can just send out the killbots. That said what kind of killer-robots does the SFPD (and others) have access to? Considering it's SF I'm sure they'll be fabulous. But probably more ED-209 then Robocop.
> when risk of loss of life ... outweigh any other force option
I don't understand the meaning of this phrase. What does "outweigh" mean in this context? It doesn't seem like English to me.
These are still basically just remote controlled weapons that a human is still pulling the trigger on. Sure, it's military grade tech in the hands of police officers, which is never something I'm thrilled to see, but I came to this headline expecting to see something about a drone being handed the kill decision making ability, which would have been...well, a lot more alarming. Especially having read the book "Kill Decision," by Daniel Suarez, which I'd recommend to anyone on this topic.