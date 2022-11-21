https://techcrunch.com/2022/11/21/meta-surveillance-gdpr-right-to-object-lawsuit/
Meta's surveillance-based business model is facing an interesting legal challenge in the UK from an individual who's suing over its continued processing of her data for ad targeting — despite her objection.
The legal challenge — which is being brought by human rights campaigner, Tanya O'Carroll — is seeking a declaration that Meta is in breach of the regional General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by continuing to process her data and use it to profile her for ad targeting purposes.
She says the goal for the litigation is to use a claim over her individual rights to set a precedent to enforce the right of millions of Meta users by denying the adtech giant's ability to track and profile people who object to its surveillance.
[...] Her lawsuit is not about seeking damages for privacy abuse — as is the case with another major UK legal challenge. It's purely seeking to uphold (and thereby defend) individual rights.
On paper, the European Union's GDPR (which the UK transposed into national law in 2018, when local lawmakers also updated the national Data Protection Act) provides a suite of rights for individuals attached to their information — including a right to object to processing for direct marketing purposes. And an unqualified right that personal data shall no longer be processed for such a purpose if the user objects.
Thing is, Meta does not offer users of its various social networking services an option to use its services without what it likes to refer to as "personalized advertising".
Hence this legal challenge argues that it's breaking the law by not doing so.
"We shouldn't have to give up every detail of our personal lives just to connect with friends and family online. The law gives us the right to take back control over our personal data and stop Facebook surveilling and tracking us," said O'Carroll in a statement.
The AWO data rights agency is representing O'Carroll. Its legal director, Ravi Naik, told TechCrunch: "Our client is objecting to any processing of her data for direct marketing purposes. That is an absolute right."
Naik also confirmed the claimant is not seeking damages or money. "This is purely about the right to object, so non-monetary relief," he said.
In a supporting statement, he added: "Meta is straining to concoct legal arguments to deny our client even has this right. But Tanya's claim is straight-forward; it will hopefully breathe life back into the rights we are all guaranteed under the GDPR."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday November 28, @03:21AM (4 children)
If someone chooses to use Facebook, they kind of put their heads in the lion's mouth. I really don't have much sympathy for people who engage in risky behaviors and end up with a problem.
My issue is Facebook everybody else who don't use Facebook under surveillance too, through its trackers embedded in many unrelated website. I choose not to use Facebook, I don't want to be tracked by Facebook. Yet I am.
That's the real issue. And it's not limited to Facebook: I have the same issue with all the players in the big data space, chief of which Google.
And also, it's FACEBOOK, not Meta. Meta is the name of the legal construct Facebook hides behind to make you forget it's really just old toxic Facebook behind it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 28, @03:25AM (3 children)
> ...Facebook [has] everybody else who don't use Facebook under surveillance too
That's why I use Privacy Badger (with Firefox). Probably doesn't catch everything, but does seem to catch many trackers. Go EFF!
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday November 28, @03:45AM (2 children)
And you think it's normal that you should have to do this to be online? Do you think it's good enough?
People of this generation (and the previous one too probably) have internalized the fact that going online implies a cat and mouse game with bad actors. Worse, this generation probably doesn't even care that bad actors are monetizing their ass and know insane amounts of worryingly precise data.
I haven't: I think it's outrageous that it's basically impossible to browser without at least 5 or 6 addons that completely cripple all the sites I visit if I set them on the level of protection I'd like to browser, that all pretty much protect me against established, legal businesses - not even hackers! Each time I visit a new site, I can't believe the amount of time it takes me to enable just enough in NoScript and uBO to browser without hitting any of the usual sumbitches' trackera - Google, CloudFront, FB...
When did that dystopian future came about? That's not the future I was promised as a kid.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 28, @04:15AM (1 child)
I suspect I'm about your age (born mid-1950s). Of course the current state of affairs is not "normal", I was using a customer's VAX (running BSD Unix) over 1200baud modem in the early 1980s and privacy wasn't an issue at all. My approach may be a little different from yours? For browsing, Privacy Badger seems to catch most of the trackers, which is enough for me. To keep personal data away from snooping, I just don't do online banking, online health care, etc. Still get bank statements on paper and medical stuff goes by fax.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday November 28, @04:30AM
That's not flying where I currently live in Scandinavia. Here, you basically can't live a normal life without internet access and a cellphone. Everything is done online, and very few state services are usable by snail mail, and using them over the phone is a major PITA.
Which leads to another interesting observation actually (that completely flies over the locals' head, but not mine): because you need a cellphone to live, the government basically mandates that you submit to Google or Apple online surveillance. Worse, if you have an Android cellphone and you don't want a Google account, you don't have access to the official authentication apps needed to access state services' sites, and to the authentication app used by your bank (since banks are used as authentication providers here). Meaning again, Google is in a position to control who gets a normal life here. A-fucking-mazing!
But like I said, it seems nobody is particularly bothered by any of this here. It totally blows my mind that nobody seems to realize how dangerous it is to put two american companies whose business model is mass surveillance in a position to be the gatekeepers of an entire country's online life.
Sadly, you're wrong: That IS the new normal.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday November 28, @03:22AM
tfa includs a link to the law firm, here's their blog post on the same topic (with further links),
https://www.awo.agency/blog/tanya-o-carroll-v-meta-landmark-case-to-stop-facebook-spying-on-us/ [www.awo.agency]
It ends like this: