On paper, the European Union's GDPR (which the UK transposed into national law in 2018, when local lawmakers also updated the national Data Protection Act) provides a suite of rights for individuals attached to their information — including a right to object to processing for direct marketing purposes. And an unqualified right that personal data shall no longer be processed for such a purpose if the user objects.

Thing is, Meta does not offer users of its various social networking services an option to use its services without what it likes to refer to as "personalized advertising".

Hence this legal challenge argues that it's breaking the law by not doing so.

"We shouldn't have to give up every detail of our personal lives just to connect with friends and family online. The law gives us the right to take back control over our personal data and stop Facebook surveilling and tracking us," said O'Carroll in a statement.

The AWO data rights agency is representing O'Carroll. Its legal director, Ravi Naik, told TechCrunch: "Our client is objecting to any processing of her data for direct marketing purposes. That is an absolute right."

Naik also confirmed the claimant is not seeking damages or money. "This is purely about the right to object, so non-monetary relief," he said.

In a supporting statement, he added: "Meta is straining to concoct legal arguments to deny our client even has this right. But Tanya's claim is straight-forward; it will hopefully breathe life back into the rights we are all guaranteed under the GDPR."