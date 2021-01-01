During GM's Investor Day on November 17, Mark Reuss, President of GM, pointed out that since 2021, their dealers created 11,180 repair orders that had "Tesla" as a vehicle's make or model. "That's a growing business for us, I've got to say. It's a new business, which is great," Reuss stated, with the audience of GM's investors reacting with a slight chuckle.

The biggest reasons Reuss pointed out centered around the idea that a brick-and-mortar dealership is still the trusted source of repairs, along with GM's long history with customer service. "And [customers] know that we have the service bays and the dealerships in place," said Reuss.

"This is why Tesla is now investing millions to replicate the brick-and-mortar service centers we already have. In fact, they are actually locating some of those close to where we are," Reuss quipped. The other advantage for GM is that their dealer network is massive; there is a dealership within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. driving public.