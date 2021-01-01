from the it's-sort-of-a-reverse-car-analogy dept.
Motor Trend reports that a growing number of Tesla owners are taking them to Chevy and other GM branded dealerships for service(!) Making a pitch for GM and the GM dealers...
During GM's Investor Day on November 17, Mark Reuss, President of GM, pointed out that since 2021, their dealers created 11,180 repair orders that had "Tesla" as a vehicle's make or model. "That's a growing business for us, I've got to say. It's a new business, which is great," Reuss stated, with the audience of GM's investors reacting with a slight chuckle.
The biggest reasons Reuss pointed out centered around the idea that a brick-and-mortar dealership is still the trusted source of repairs, along with GM's long history with customer service. "And [customers] know that we have the service bays and the dealerships in place," said Reuss.
"This is why Tesla is now investing millions to replicate the brick-and-mortar service centers we already have. In fact, they are actually locating some of those close to where we are," Reuss quipped. The other advantage for GM is that their dealer network is massive; there is a dealership within 10 miles of 90 percent of the U.S. driving public.
The article notes that getting Tesla owners into GM dealers to see GM cars up close can't hurt. Also, GM will introduce online ordering in the near future, along with quick delivery from regional storage--much faster than the weeks or months it usually takes to custom order your selection of options (unless a dealer happens to have that combination on the lot).
No idea how this will all turn out, but GM isn't shrinking from the battle.
While no car service is cheap, I've had generally good luck with the local Chevy dealer. Of course they are more expensive than the non-dealer repair shops, but some things these days are pretty much dealer only.
Can't say the same for the local Subaru dealer (another car in the family), they are borderline criminal in some cases. For example, they told me that the tires would not pass state inspection due to "dry rot". It's true there was some tread cracking due to age (the car doesn't see a lot of use), so I took the car away with no inspection. Then took to a tire shop (who have every incentive to sell me tires!). They looked at the tires and passed them, gave me my inspection sticker.
