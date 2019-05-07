Moderation at scale is impossible. This truism has been enshrined on the pages of Techdirt. Anyone working for a platform with thousands of users — much less millions or billions of users — knows this is true. Meta, the rebrand now controlling Facebook, certainly knows this to be true. Facebook has billions of users and the amount of user-generated content requiring moderation is only slightly easier to manage than the 720,000 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every day.

What doesn't help this already-impossible task is rogue employees who decide (either for altruistic or self-serving reasons) to abuse a system internally, exacerbating the gamesmanship exhibited by users who know how to manipulate the weaknesses inherent in impossible tasks.