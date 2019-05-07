from the just-BEGGING-for-direct-regulation dept.
Moderation at scale is impossible. This truism has been enshrined on the pages of Techdirt. Anyone working for a platform with thousands of users — much less millions or billions of users — knows this is true. Meta, the rebrand now controlling Facebook, certainly knows this to be true. Facebook has billions of users and the amount of user-generated content requiring moderation is only slightly easier to manage than the 720,000 hours of video uploaded to YouTube every day.
What doesn't help this already-impossible task is rogue employees who decide (either for altruistic or self-serving reasons) to abuse a system internally, exacerbating the gamesmanship exhibited by users who know how to manipulate the weaknesses inherent in impossible tasks.
Meta Platforms Inc. has fired or disciplined more than two dozen employees and contractors over the last year whom it accused of improperly taking over user accounts, in some cases allegedly for bribes, according to people familiar with the matter and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Some of those fired were contractors who worked as security guards stationed at Meta facilities and were given access to the Facebook parent's internal mechanism for employees to help users having trouble with their accounts, according to the documents and people familiar with the matter.
[...] The good news is that heads have rolled. Whether the rolling heads will deter others remains to be seen, though. If nothing else, it shows Meta is at least doing some due diligence when it comes to accusations of abuse. But Meta's statement on the issue isn't exactly comforting: it suggests this abuse is both external and internal, and that there's no apparent solution that will prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future.
[...] The Wall Street Journal article suggests firing moderators may not actually solve the problem. There's evidence out there showing former employees have leveraged their contacts inside Meta to trigger account actions normal users are often unable to access.
Meta is also investigating some former employees for remaining in contact with other workers, allegedly to hijack user accounts. In July, an attorney on behalf of Meta sent a letter to one former security contractor who was fired in 2021, Kendel Melbourne, alleging that he assisted "third parties to fraudulently take control over Instagram accounts," including after he left the company, according to a copy of the letter.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday November 28, @09:08AM (1 child)
The Chinese government appear to do it.
I predict the current protests will be moderated out of existence.
What protests?
What protests?