Attorneys General from 33 US states are urging the Federal Trade Commission to take a practical step toward reining in commercial surveillance of consumers and minimize the data companies are authorized to collect.
The letter [PDF] comes in response to the FTC's August announcement that it was seeking public comments on whether or not it should implement federal regulations around unfair or deceptive data collection, storage, analysis, and other practices.
"Our goal today is to begin building a robust public record to inform whether the FTC should issue rules to address commercial surveillance and data security practices and what those rules should potentially look like," FTC chair Lina Khan said in August.
The letter makes the ultimate argument for minimizing data collection, but also suggests how different types of data should be handled. Location, biometric, and medical data are all cited as concerns, and the AGs urge the FTC to develop rules that promote "fairness, transparency and accountability to consumers." Luckily, there are some state laws that already do much of what the AGs want, making it easy to point to examples.
Location data, the AGs argue, is incredibly revealing, even when anonymized, and such data can also be used to discriminate against certain groups through "digital redlining," a process through which companies check users' geographically [sic] location.
"California, Connecticut, and Virginia all have laws which protect or restrict the use and collection of location data in some ways," the AGs said.
[...] The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) yesterday published a letter to the FTC on the same topic. It echoed some of the AG group's points, especially saying that any new FTC rules should address practices that disempower and harm consumers, as well as calling out biometric and location data as specific causes of concern.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday November 29, @04:16AM
Here's what gets me: people talk about legislating big data ability to collect and abuse data. Big data companies are regularly fined when they're caught red-handed abusing data. But all this is missing one crucial element: who ensures big data complies with the law?
Because when Google or Facebook are caught mishandling data and get fined, all I see is PR statements or Fuckerberg going on TV saying "We're sorry, the customer is important, we'll work towards never doing it again yada yada yada". And then it keeps happening, because the courts never appoint anyone to audit those companies and make sure they make good on the promises.
It's like bringing your computer to the repair shop, and the repair shop has this big sign that says "We have a strict policy never to look at what's on your hard drive". Well, who's to say they don't do it anyway? What guarantees do you have? None: you have to trust them.
Same thing with Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon: when they say they're not collecting data, or they're not gonna use your data for this or that, you have to trust them, because there's no regulatory oversight. And I don't. In fact, I trust that they lie in my face and do exactly what they want anyway, because what matters to them isn't abiding by the law, it's not getting caught.
So yeah FTC, have at them. But if it's just to enact rules or regulations without checking if they're actually followed, don't bother.