Computer Repair Technicians Are Stealing Your Data

Tuesday November 29, @06:36AM
fliptop writes:

Not surprisingly, female customers bear the brunt of the privacy violations:

If you've ever worried about the privacy of your sensitive data when seeking a computer or phone repair, a new study suggests you have good reason. It found that privacy violations occurred at least 50 percent of the time, not surprisingly with female customers bearing the brunt.

Researchers at University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada, recovered logs from laptops after receiving overnight repairs from 12 commercial shops. The logs showed that technicians from six of the locations had accessed personal data and that two of those shops also copied data onto a personal device. Devices belonging to females were more likely to be snooped on, and that snooping tended to seek more sensitive data, including both sexually revealing and non-sexual pictures, documents, and financial information.

[...] The amount of snooping may actually have been higher than recorded in the study, which was conducted from October to December 2021. In all, the researchers took the laptops to 16 shops in the greater Ontario region. Logs on devices from two of those visits weren't recoverable. Two of the repairs were performed on the spot and in the customer's presence, so the technician had no opportunity to surreptitiously view personal data.

Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.

Journal Reference:
Jason Ceci, Jonah Stegman, Hassan Khan, Computer Repair Technicians Are Stealing Your Data, https://arxiv.org/pdf/2211.05824.pdf

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday November 29, @07:05AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Tuesday November 29, @07:05AM (#1282279)

    Load your computer full of the worst kind of Furry porn you'll find. That's gonna teach them!

