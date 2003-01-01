I stumbled across this interesting blog post that explores three opportunities where social media / networking could be improved:
I'm old enough to remember when the web was new, and honest enough to admit that I was a skeptic at the time. Fortunately, I was wrong, and I owe my career to the digital revolution that the web enabled.
When social networking and media platforms came along, I was more open-minded. I joined LinkedIn in 2003, Facebook in 2006, and Twitter in 2008. I hosted my own WordPress blog and later posted content on Medium and Quora. I learned about social networking and media by experimenting on these platforms, and I derived significant personal benefit from them.
Nonetheless, I quit most of them a few years ago. Why? Partly because of where I'm at in my life and career: I don't get as much upside from self-promotion as I used to, which makes me more sensitive to the downsides. But part of it is disillusionment. These platforms could be so much better!
The author goes on to propose suggestions on how social media companies should treat customers' attention as something other than a commodity to be auctioned off to the highest bidders, how they could better promote expertise, and steps they can take to addresses the trust issues users may have. He then concludes:
Today's social networking and media platforms aren't great, and they seem to be getting worse. It often feels as though their creators read dystopian science fiction novels and are treating those books as how-to guides. [...] We deserve better, and we can do better.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday November 29, @01:06PM
That started out good but ended on a bad note. They are not great, they are getting worse, various dystopian scifi are clearly inspirational to them instead of warnings. But do we deserve better? We chose to part of them, nobody was forced to create an account, possibly exception being some people falling to social pressure. We can do better? Clearly we can't cause there hasn't be any kind of solution offered for decades and as noted they are only getting worse with each passing year. More creepy. More harvesting. What is potentially worse is that people should know this by now and yet they keep using them. So there is some kind of benefit to them, that this is to good to quit.
With that in mind I somewhat doubt there is anything that is being done, clearly it is chosen and deserved. This is the shit show that it is. A gigantic social media network that serves the public for free is going to have to make it's money somehow and all those ways are creepy as fuck. So you choose. Creepy data harvesting or do without it. I don't think a government funded one or one with a massive subscription fee are going to cut it. But I'm sure they will try.
Tunkeland acts as some kind of reformed drugdealer. He was there. He did it and now in hindsight he regrets it? But not really since it made his career. He isn't really offering any kind of solutions either. Doing more isn't the solution. He basically expects the social networks be put some kind of morality over profit since all the things he suggests costs them money, possibly not the last one since that would require more surfing so more harvesting and ads are served to which makes them more money. They might like that one. It would only allow them to be more unambiguous to which the solution is to "fact check" and get more second opinions, ie spend more time with them.
This is Wargames territory where the only winning move is not to play. But that just doesn't seem to be an option for most.