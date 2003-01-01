I'm old enough to remember when the web was new, and honest enough to admit that I was a skeptic at the time. Fortunately, I was wrong, and I owe my career to the digital revolution that the web enabled.

When social networking and media platforms came along, I was more open-minded. I joined LinkedIn in 2003, Facebook in 2006, and Twitter in 2008. I hosted my own WordPress blog and later posted content on Medium and Quora. I learned about social networking and media by experimenting on these platforms, and I derived significant personal benefit from them.

Nonetheless, I quit most of them a few years ago. Why? Partly because of where I'm at in my life and career: I don't get as much upside from self-promotion as I used to, which makes me more sensitive to the downsides. But part of it is disillusionment. These platforms could be so much better!