The website is a Python Flask webapplication that uses SQLite as storage backend. SQLite is perfect in this case since it's mostly a read-heavy website. The website is designed from the start to run behind a caching reverse proxy like Varnish and makes sure that all the URLs in the site generate the exact same content unless boards are changed.

The site is also designed to work without having javascript enabled but does use javascript to improve the experience. It even works in text-mode browsers. Due to it not using any javascript or css frameworks the website is also very light.