from the javascript-?-nee-bedankt dept.
Programmer Martijn Braam has breathed new life into the SBC database website, Board-DB, together with the former maintainer. The Single-Board Computer (SBC) and System-on-Module (SoM) database runs using Python's Flask with an SQLite database underneath. He has even implement faceted searching. The world of SBCs and SoMs extends far beyond the excellent and highly visible, but hard to get, Raspberry Pi series.
The website is a Python Flask webapplication that uses SQLite as storage backend. SQLite is perfect in this case since it's mostly a read-heavy website. The website is designed from the start to run behind a caching reverse proxy like Varnish and makes sure that all the URLs in the site generate the exact same content unless boards are changed.
The site is also designed to work without having javascript enabled but does use javascript to improve the experience. It even works in text-mode browsers. Due to it not using any javascript or css frameworks the website is also very light.
See also various previous stories here about Single-Board Computers over the years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 30, @10:25AM
I have been looking for a substitute to my aging Raspberry Pi 2, which could also decode h265/HEVC, and still have the HDMI CEC functionality to control from a single receiver remote. Alas, filtering on CEC, HEVC or h265 returns no result, which leaves me with searching manually which chipsets support it, then selecting them all one by one in the never-ending list. First-world problems... :'(