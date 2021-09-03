from the as-they-should-be dept.
https://www.vox.com/the-highlight/23447596/artificial-intelligence-agi-openai-gpt3-existential-risk-human-extinction
In 2018 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had something to say: "AI is probably the most important thing humanity has ever worked on. I think of it as something more profound than electricity or fire." Pichai's comment was met with a healthy dose of skepticism. But nearly five years later, it's looking more and more prescient.
AI translation is now so advanced that it's on the brink of obviating language barriers on the internet among the most widely spoken languages. College professors are tearing their hair out because AI text generators can now write essays as well as your typical undergraduate — making it easy to cheat in a way no plagiarism detector can catch. AI-generated artwork is even winning state fairs. A new tool called Copilot uses machine learning to predict and complete lines of computer code, bringing the possibility of an AI system that could write itself one step closer. DeepMind's AlphaFold system, which uses AI to predict the 3D structure of just about every protein in existence, was so impressive that the journal Science named it 2021's Breakthrough of the Year.
You can even see it in the first paragraph of this story, which was largely generated for me by the OpenAI language model GPT-3.
While innovation in other technological fields can feel sluggish — as anyone waiting for the metaverse would know — AI is full steam ahead. The rapid pace of progress is feeding on itself, with more companies pouring more resources into AI development and computing power.
Of course, handing over huge sectors of our society to black-box algorithms that we barely understand creates a lot of problems, which has already begun to help spark a regulatory response around the current challenges of AI discrimination and bias. But given the speed of development in the field, it's long past time to move beyond a reactive mode, one where we only address AI's downsides once they're clear and present. We can't only think about today's systems, but where the entire enterprise is headed.
The systems we're designing are increasingly powerful and increasingly general, with many tech companies explicitly naming their target as artificial general intelligence (AGI) — systems that can do everything a human can do. But creating something smarter than us, which may have the ability to deceive and mislead us — and then just hoping it doesn't want to hurt us — is a terrible plan. We need to design systems whose internals we understand and whose goals we are able to shape to be safe ones. However, we currently don't understand the systems we're building well enough to know if we've designed them safely before it's too late.
There are people working on developing techniques to understand powerful AI systems and ensure that they will be safe to work with, but right now, the state of the safety field is far behind the soaring investment in making AI systems more powerful, more capable, and more dangerous. As the veteran video game programmer John Carmack put it in announcing his new investor-backed AI startup, it's "AGI or bust, by way of Mad Science!"
[...] It wasn't until the 2010s that it became clear that this approach could work on real problems and not toy ones. By then computers were as much as 1 trillion times more powerful than they were in Rosenblatt's day, and there was far more data on which to train machine learning algorithms.
This technique — now called deep learning — started significantly outperforming other approaches to computer vision, language, translation, prediction, generation, and countless other issues. The shift was about as subtle as the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, as neural network-based AI systems smashed every other competing technique on everything from computer vision to translation to chess.
[...] One thing we're definitely not doing: understanding [AI computers] better. With old approaches to AI, researchers carefully sculpted rules and processes they'd use to evaluate the data they were getting, just as we do with standard computer programs. With deep learning, improving systems doesn't necessarily involve or require understanding what they're doing. Often, a small tweak will improve performance substantially, but the engineers designing the systems don't know why.
If anything, as the systems get bigger, interpretability — the work of understanding what's going on inside AI models, and making sure they're pursuing our goals rather than their own — gets harder. And as we develop more powerful systems, that fact will go from an academic puzzle to a huge, existential question.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 30, @01:38PM (1 child)
The problem is in many cases the mistakes they make will tell you that the AIs don't actually understand stuff and/or are solving a similar problem that's significantly different in some important ways that you only find out later. Then you need to do stuff like train the system so that it realizes that black people are not gorillas. Or turtles are not guns.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/03/technology/facebook-ai-race-primates.html [nytimes.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2017/11/2/16597276/google-ai-image-attacks-adversarial-turtle-rifle-3d-printed [theverge.com]
https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/12/16882408/google-racist-gorillas-photo-recognition-algorithm-ai [theverge.com]
In contrast when you're training a human, dog or a crow, the mistakes they make often will tell you how much they understand and generally it's a lot more than the AIs.
As for fears and similar, to me it'll be far less bad if humans are driven to extinction by actually superior thinking entities, compared to humans driven to extinction by dead-end AIs that still don't actually understand stuff. The latter is equivalent to going extinct because of a more sophisticated ELIZA, and as embarrassing as accidentally shooting yourself dead while thinking you were doing something clever; and the human species might not even qualify to be nominated for a Galactic level Darwin Award.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 30, @01:46PM
The mistakes made will tell you how smart the entity was being when it was making those mistakes.
Stupid mistakes = you were being stupid.
Watson level mistakes https://www.networkworld.com/article/2228538/ibm-s-watson-fails-third-grade-geography-test.html [networkworld.com]
= you don't actually understand stuff and are just a more advanced pattern matcher.