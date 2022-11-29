Workers are now simply ignoring executive mandates to return to the office, according to a recent report that suggested employers should focus on "reducing ill-being" rather than "improving wellbeing" among staff.

The study comes as Snap employees are reportedly being told by CEO Evan Spiegel that they are expected to be in the social media company's offices in person 80 percent of the time starting in February.

Echoing Salesforce's Marc Benioff, who said in June that back-to-office mandates would "never work", the report's author, Dr Grace Lordan of the London School of Economics (LSE), claimed: "Firms that demand their employees are in the office for no reason will lose out on diverse talent pools."

She added: "These demands are also ego driven rather than having the best interests of the business in mind."

The workers interviewed for the "qualitative research" included 100 staff across financial services including fintechers and brands such as Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NatWest, Schroders, and UBS.

According to the LSE research, while C-suite level executives in many large businesses are asking for workers to come into the office a specific number of days per week, "in practice they are being ignored, with managers often favouring a remote first approach that satisfies local operational needs."