Biting flies slurp their meals from the blood of Savannah animals. At best, the flies are annoying. At worst, they transmit disease. Scientists have known since the 1980s that zebra stripes repel flies, and many believe that zebras evolved their distinctive stripes because of this advantage. But researchers still don't actually know why the stripes work. Most theories suggest some visual illusion. Perhaps, up close, the stripes affect how biting flies perceive a zebra's motion. Or from afar, stripes may scramble the outline of the animal's body. For Tombak's team, this raised an irresistible question about how a parasite, rather than food or mating strategies, could drive evolution.
Writing in Scientific Reports this month, they describe how their experiment in Kenya led to two discoveries that buck some previous theories. Tombak's team agrees there is an illusion—but since they restricted the flies to a 4-foot-wide box, they argue that the mechanism happens up close, not from afar. They also found that narrow zebra stripes don't repel flies any better than wider ones. "That was a surprise because previous studies had indicated that there might be a difference," says Tombak, who is currently a postdoctoral researcher at Hunter College.
[...] For the current study, Tombak, then a PhD candidate at Princeton, and her team wanted to test stripe width to see if narrower ones might be even more repulsive to flies—a potential evolutionary advantage that would explain the difference between zebra species. They also restricted their experiment to close-range encounters to rule out the theory that the repulsion required an illusion that could only happen at a distance. Hence the plexiglass box.
[...] Why does it work? First, it's helpful to know that flies don't see the world as you do. Flies have "compound eyes" that combine input from thousands of photoreceptors, each pointing in slightly different directions from their eye's rounded surface. Their sense of color is limited. And while they can sense motion and polarized light and process images 10 times faster than our eyes, those images are very low-res.
But like you, flies get fooled by the "barber pole" illusion—that famous diagonal red stripe that seems to spiral infinitely upwards. "Outside of a barber shop, there's that rotating pole that looks like it's going up, but it's just rotating," says Tombak. It creates a false perceived direction of motion, and false speed as well. A zebra's stripes, she thinks, create a similarly disorienting sense of movement, which should make it harder for flies to gauge the timing and speed for a smooth landing. "You can imagine for a moving fly, just tons of objects are passing by at a very fast rate," she says. And it makes sense that this illusion works close-up, as the fly is on approach to land. Narrower stripes should create an even stronger barber pole illusion—"an enhanced perceived speed effect" as Tombak puts it—and thus stronger repulsion. But, she says, only a couple of previous studies examined stripe width, and they rarely involved real pelts; one tested painted stripes up to 5 inches wide, which is beyond what any real zebra has. Instead, she says, her team's results show that "within the range of stripe widths that occurs naturally in zebras, width doesn't make that much of a difference."
