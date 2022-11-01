from the dystopia dept.
Algorithm also analyzes in-game data to find opponents secretly working together:
EA's simply titled "Detecting Collusion in Online Games" patent, published earlier this month, defines collusion as when two or more players/groups that are "intended to be opponents" instead "contribute to a common cause" to "gain an unfair advantage" over others. In a battle royale shooter, for instance, a small group of players communicating outside the game could stay together and gain a decided firepower advantage against their single opponents.
Many of the patent's potential methods for discovering this kind of collusion use simple and obvious in-game data. If two or more ostensibly opposed players or teams show abnormal amounts of "time spent in proximity... without engagement," for instance, there's a good chance they're working together. Even if those players show some cursory opposition at points, metrics like damage per second can be compared with the average to see if this is just opposition "for appearance's sake."
[...]
Beyond easy-to-detect in-game data, though, EA's patent details other signs of collusion that can be gleaned from things like "social relationships and communications" and "third-party system connections and interactions" outside the game. That kind of data ranges from simple relationships like a "friends list" provided by the gaming platform to completely external relationships like "social media connection data."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 01, @03:08AM
Well, again John, there has been no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians or Trump and Russians. No collusion. When I watch you interviewing all the people leaving their committees, I mean, the Democrats are all running for office, trying to say this that -- but bottom line, they all say there's no collusion. And there is no collusion.
And when you talk about interviews, Hillary Clinton had an interview, where she wasn't sworn in, she wasn't given the oath, they didn't take notes, they didn't record and it was done on the 4th of July weekend. That's perhaps ridiculous and a lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach and it really was.
But again I'll speak to attorneys -- I can only say this, there was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it. Every committee -- I've been in office now for 11 months. For 11 months, they've had this phony cloud over this administration, over our government. And it has hurt our government. It does hurt our government. It's a Democrat hoax that was brought up as an excuse for losing an election that frankly the Democrats should have won because they have such a tremendous advantage in the electoral college.
So it was brought up for that reason. But it has been determined that there is no collusion and by virtually everybody. So we'll see what happens. We'll see what happens. I mean certainly we'll see what happens -- when they have no collusion and nobody's found any collusion at any level it seems unlikely that you'd even have an interview.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 01, @03:19AM
OK so nobody likes it when other people/players cheat. Still they sort of build games where they want friends to play together and then interact with each other. Eventually those friends will (or should) figure out that they can gain certain advantages just by communicating and doing weird things that normal solo victims doesn't do.
Also it's not to hard to come up with some exceptions to their enemies in the same spot scenario. Add stealth and have someone scout the enemy and just sit there and tell their friends what the enemy are up to. Used to be a viable tactic. If I am in stealth and get surrounded by enemies I also don't really want to pop out so as long as they sit there I'm going to sit there to watching them. Our DPS will drop and we won't hit each other.
I guess it's their software and they can do whatever they like with their own friends tags and such but moving beyond their own network? Are they going to start to check if people are Facemeta friends? Have ever twatted eachother? Are connected to the same Discord-server? Lets just put some surveillance on the camera and mic just to make sure there is no cheating going on. Do they live next or close to each other IRL? Go to the same school, work in the same place, are they on the same network ... sooner or later it will seem like EA is cyberstalking their players.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 01, @03:24AM
I see collusion between EA and social media, like Facebook.
I suppose that if you're a gamer, and if you cheat, you had best not allow EA to learn any of your social media nicknames. If, on the other hand, EA has the means to actually track connections on your computer (as the title seems to imply) then EA is probably liable for cybercrimes, like hacking customer's computers.
We need to know if EA's computers have evil black screens with green text. One of those movies told us that's how you recognize a hacker!
"no more than 8 bullets in a round" - Joe Biden