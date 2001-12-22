from the fly-me-to-the-moon dept.
If it lands safely, ispace's Hakuto-R M1 will be the first privately led lander to operate on the Moon:
The launch itself is not a big deal, but it carries historic consequences. Hakuto-R, a product of Tokyo-based ispace, will attempt to deploy the company’s Mission 1 (M1) lander to the lunar surface. Should Hakuto-R M1 land safely and soundly, ispace will become the first private company to accomplish this feat. A successful mission would kickstart a new era, one in which commercial providers routinely deliver goods to the Moon. Indeed, ispace’s Hakuto-R Mission 1 is the first of what the company hopes will be many low-cost deliveries to the lunar surface.
The Hakuto-R M1 lander will perform exploratory duties as a stationary probe, but it will also attempt to deliver several payloads to the surface, including the 22-pound (10-kilogram) Rashid rover built by the United Arab Emirates and a transformable ball-like robot, named SORA-Q, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the TOMY toy company.
Other Hakuto-R payloads include an AI-powered flight computer from the Canadian Space Agency, a lunar camera developed by Canadian company Canadensys, a solid-state battery, a CD containing the song “SORATO” performed by Japanese band Sakanaction, and panel engraved with the names of crowdfunding supporters. The Hakuto-R M1 lander is expected to land within the Moon’s Atlas crater in April 2023.
[...] The Falcon 9 will also launch JPL’s Lunar Flashlight, a probe that’s designed to work from a near-rectilinear halo orbit (NRHO) around the Moon. If that sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’re thinking of NASA’s CAPSTONE probe, which recently became the first satellite to work in NRHO. CAPSTONE is setting the stage for a future space station, called Gateway, but Lunar Flashlight is on a different mission.
The suitcase-sized probe will come to within 9 miles (15 kilometers) of the lunar south pole along its highly eccentric orbit, from where it will search for water ice in permanently shadowed craters. Lunar Flashlight will use four infrared lasers to shine beams of variously colored light in wavelengths that can be absorbed by surface water ice. The more absorption that’s observed, the greater potential there is for ice to exist on the surface.
Nominal launch set for 08:37 GMT on December 01.