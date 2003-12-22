Stories
Kotlin 1.8.0 Beta Introduces Experimental Functions

posted by janrinok on Monday December 05, @05:43AM   Printer-friendly
Software News

upstart writes:

Next version adds support for Java 19 and introduces experimental functions for the JVM to recursively copy or delete directory content:

Kotlin 1.8.0, an upgrade to the JetBrains-developed, statically typed language for multiplatform mobile, web, and native development, is available in a beta release. The new version introduces experimental functions for the JVM.

The standard library in Kotlin 1.8.0 adds new experimental functions for java.nio.file.path that can recursively copy or delete directory content. Experimental functionality also has been added to TimeMarks, allowing elapseNow to read from multiple TimeMarks simultaneously. Opt-in is required for both sets of new functionality. Kotlin 1.8.0 also stabilizes extension functions for java.util.Optional.

Announced November 23, Kotlin 1.8.0 also adds capabilities such as Gradle 7.3 compatibility but subtracts support of the old JVM back end, with the -Xuse-old-backend compiler option no longer supported. Instructions on updating to the beta can be found at kotlinlang.org.

Other new features and improvements in the Kotlin 1.8.0 beta [are contained in the linked article].

