Pesky quantum behaviors are getting us closer to figuring out quantum gravity:
If you thought entangling qubits using the Fibonacci sequence was confusing, you'd better hold onto something. A team of physicists recently found that quantum systems can imitate wormholes, theorized shortcuts in spacetime, in that the systems allow the instantaneous transit of information between remote locations.
[...] Let's slow down momentarily. To be clear, the researchers did not literally send quantum information through a rupture in spacetime, which in theory could connect two separate regions of spacetime. (Imagine folding a piece of paper and stabbing a pencil through the two layers. The paper is spacetime, and you now have a portal between two very distant areas.)
An idea floating around in theoretical physics is that wormholes are equivalent to quantum entanglement, which Einstein famously referred to as "spooky action at a distance." That means that, even at great distances, entangled quantum particles are defined by the spin of each other. Because quantum particles have this unique connection, they're a great test-bed for teleportation.
In 2017, a different team demonstrated that the way theorized wormholes in spacetime are described gravitationally is equivalent to the transmission of quantum information. The recent team has been looking at the issue themselves for a few years. [...]
The team put a qubit (a quantum bit) into a special quantum system and observed information exiting from another system. The information they had put to one quantum system had traveled through the quantum equivalent of a wormhole to exit from the other system, according to their paper.
The teleportation of the quantum information was simultaneously what was expected from a quantum physical perspective and from the gravitational understanding of how an object would travel through a wormhole, the researchers said.
Journal Reference:
Jafferis, D., Zlokapa, A., Lykken, J.D. et al. Traversable wormhole dynamics on a quantum processor. Nature 612, 51–55 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-05424-3
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 05, @05:21PM
Been there, saved The Avengers.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Monday December 05, @05:40PM (1 child)
My eyes always glaze over on quantum stuff; but if there's one thing I know it's that "quantum information" is not useful in the way that traditional good ol' 1s and 0s are. In other words, this isn't going to eliminate latency on our networks. The "quantum information" phrase is their way of saying, "No, you still can't transmit data faster than light".
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday December 05, @07:48PM
In theory, the speed of light doesn't limit quantum transfer of data. In entangled systems, there is no delay in transfer.
“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 05, @08:22PM
AHA! So that's where the front page journal listings went!