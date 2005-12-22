Stories
After Bankruptcy and War, OneWeb Turns to a Competitor for Help

posted by hubie on Tuesday December 06, @03:47AM
Freeman writes:

OneWeb, as ever, is doing what it needs to do to survive:

There's one thing that can be definitively said about broadband communications company OneWeb: It's a survivor.

The company has persisted through several different owners, a bankruptcy, having its satellites taken as hostages amid a regional war, and nearly completing a satellite Internet constellation in low-Earth orbit. Now, the London-based company is set to take the next step in its meandering but persistent journey toward success.

As early as Tuesday, December 6, a batch of 40 satellites is due to launch on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A in Florida. SpaceX, of course, is a competitor in satellite broadband Internet.
The first of those Falcon 9 launches is scheduled to happen next week. "The launch will enable the company to significantly expand service and initiate additional connectivity solutions soon for partners across the USA, Europe, and much of the Middle East and Asia, representing all points north of the 35th parallel," OneWeb said in a news release issued on Friday.

