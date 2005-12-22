from the there-and-back-again dept.
The SLS Moon Rocket Exceeded Expectations With its Historic Liftoff, NASA Says
NASA has conducted a preliminary review of the inaugural Space Launch System launch, saying the rocket met and even exceeded all expectations.
On Wednesday, NASA released its initial analysis of SLS' performance as it lifted off on November 16, sending an uncrewed Orion spacecraft to the Moon for the space agency's Artemis 1 mission. "The first launch of the Space Launch System rocket was simply eye-watering," Mike Sarafin, Artemis mission manager, said in a statement. "While our mission with Orion is still underway and we continue to learn over the course of our flight, the rocket's systems performed as designed and as expected in every case."
[...] Engineers will continue to study SLS' performance during the Artemis 1 launch over the next several months as NASA prepares to build the next rocket for the launch of Artemis 2 (currently scheduled for 2024). "With this amazing Moon rocket, we've laid the foundation for Artemis and for our long-term presence at the Moon," John Honeycutt, SLS program manager at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, said in the statement. The performance of the rocket and the team supporting its maiden voyage was simply outstanding."
NASA also released a short slick video of the launch.
NASA's Orion Spacecraft Readies Itself for Long Journey Home
Two weeks after leaving Earth on a mission to the moon, NASA's Orion spacecraft fired its main engine as part of efforts to put it on a course for the long journey home.
NASA official Jim Free shared the news in a tweet on Thursday, saying: "We've left lunar orbit! Orion fired its main engine today to exit distant retrograde orbit and set itself on a course for Earth."
[...] As Free noted, the burn is one of two maneuvers that the uncrewed Orion spacecraft needs to make to get home. All being well, the vehicle will splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Florida on Friday, December 11.
[...] The most powerful rocket ever to have been launched propelled the Orion capsule toward the moon in a mission designed to test all of the flight systems for the Artemis II voyage that will take the same route a couple of years from now, but with astronauts aboard.
During its journey so far, NASA's spacecraft has come within just 80 miles of the lunar surface and also traveled 268,553 miles from Earth — the furthest point from our planet that a human-rated spacecraft has flown.
The mission sets NASA up nicely for the crewed Artemis II mission, as well as Artemis III, which will endeavor to land humans on the lunar surface for the first time since the final Apollo mission in 1972.
NASA is keen to return to the moon for a number of reasons that include a need to demonstrate new technologies, capabilities, and business approaches required for the human exploration of Mars and possibly beyond. It also gives the space agency the chance to broaden its commercial and international partnerships, while at the same time inspiring a new generation of young people to get involved in STEM subjects.
[Ed.: The splashdown will be in the Pacific off of San Diego, not Florida. --hubie]