from the what-happens-if-they-say-'no'? dept.
Intel staff in Ireland offered unpaid leave as cost-cutting commences:
The chipmaker recently confirmed it is considering job cuts, and has now reportedly offered up to 2,000 Irish workers three months of unpaid leave.
Intel has offered voluntary unpaid leave to a significant portion of its Irish staff in an effort to reduce costs.
Up to 2,000 Irish workers have been offered three months of unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" option, the Business Post reports.
It is understood this offer is being made to many workers in Intel's manufacturing business. The company employs roughly 5,000 people in Ireland, with a large number based at the company's expanding Leixlip campus in Kildare.
An Intel spokesperson told the Business Post that this voluntary leave programme gives Intel an opportunity to "reduce short-term costs" while offering staff "attractive time-off options".
[...] Lawsuits are also taking their toll on Intel, as the chip giant was recently ordered to pay nearly $950m in a patent infringement case.
In an earnings call at the end of October, CEO Pat Gelsinger said Intel was "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies across the business" to position itself for the future.
These "aggressive" moves include $3bn in cost reductions in 2023, growing to up to $10bn in annualised cost reductions and efficiency gains by the end of 2025.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Tuesday December 06, @12:03PM (1 child)
It's a layoff, they're just trying really hard not to call it that.
(Score: 2) by Revek on Tuesday December 06, @02:23PM
Can we get a "true dat" mod?
