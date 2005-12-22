The chipmaker recently confirmed it is considering job cuts, and has now reportedly offered up to 2,000 Irish workers three months of unpaid leave.

Intel has offered voluntary unpaid leave to a significant portion of its Irish staff in an effort to reduce costs.

Up to 2,000 Irish workers have been offered three months of unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" option, the Business Post reports.

It is understood this offer is being made to many workers in Intel's manufacturing business. The company employs roughly 5,000 people in Ireland, with a large number based at the company's expanding Leixlip campus in Kildare.

An Intel spokesperson told the Business Post that this voluntary leave programme gives Intel an opportunity to "reduce short-term costs" while offering staff "attractive time-off options".